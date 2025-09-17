Retired Grosse Pointe Shores city clerk praised for his service to community

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 17, 2025

Grosse Pointe Shores City Clerk Bruce Nichols — who stepped down from the volunteer position Aug. 31 — is seen here, before a July 15 Shores City Council meeting, at the desk he occupied for these meetings. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — After decades in public service — most recently as the city clerk of Grosse Pointe Shores — Bruce Nichols has stepped down to spend more time with his four — soon to be five — grandchildren.

Nichols, who stepped away from the appointed position effective Aug. 31, had been the Shores city clerk since 2011.

“It was a great run,” Nichols said. “I met a lot of really nice people. I saw a lot of council members come and go. They always voted what they thought was right.”

The Shores City Council honored Nichols with a proclamation Aug. 19.

Mayor Ted Kedzierski, who presented Nichols with the proclamation, recalled Nichols speaking at a Shores council meeting years ago.

“I said you’d make a terrific city clerk,” Kedzierski said.

The mayor said that turned out to be true.

“He’s just been so outstanding,” Kedzierski said.

Nichols — whose family was on hand to see him honored — said he’s enjoyed his tenure.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve,” Nichols said.

Nichols grew up in the Pointes — graduating from Grosse Pointe High School in 1967, before it became Grosse Pointe South. He said he’s lived in all the Pointes and has resided in the Shores since 2002.

Nichols graduated from the University of Detroit with a Bachelor of Science degree in business management in 1972 and then attended the university’s School of Law, graduating from that program in 1976. Certified as a licensed attorney and counselor of law, Nichols has been practicing law in Wayne and Macomb counties since 1976. Besides his legal education, Nichols is a licensed Michigan real estate broker, a licensed Michigan builder and a qualified civil mediator.

Prior to becoming the Shores city clerk, Nichols served in other voluntary governmental positions. He said he was with the Detroit Zoning Board of Appeals and a Detroit Police Reserves officer for about nine years, and a member and former chair of Grosse Pointe Woods’ Board of Review for roughly nine years.

“I’ve always been involved in government,” Nichols said.

At a July 15 Shores City Council meeting — the meeting during which Nichols submitted his letter of resignation — the mayor called Nichols “not only a great city clerk, but a great friend.”

City Councilwoman Sandra Cavataio told Nichols he would be “greatly missed.”

During the Aug. 19 meeting — Nichols’ last as clerk — several officials thanked him for his efforts.

“Everything has been spot-on,” City Councilman John Seago said of Nichols’ work recording the meeting minutes. “Congratulations on a job well done.”

City Councilman John Dakmak echoed that sentiment, calling Nichols a “good and faithful” public servant.

“Bruce, you’ve been not only charming, but talented at what you do,” City Councilwoman Danielle Gehlert said.

Shores resident Dr. Robert Lee also praised Nichols’ time as clerk.

“You stayed above politics,” Lee said to him. “You did a great job.”

Nichols isn’t retiring from his day job — he’s still a busy practicing attorney — but he does hope he’ll have more time with his grandkids by stepping away from the time-consuming city clerk position.

Nichols and his wife of 41 years, Mary Ann, have three adult children — Bruce Jr., Anne and Ellen. He said he was looking forward to a trip to Italy with his 3 1/2-year-old grandson.

Aside from travel, Nichols plans to remain in the community. All his children also live in the Pointes, he said.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Nichols said.