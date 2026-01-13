Respected Grosse Pointe Shores sergeant becomes a lieutenant

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published January 13, 2026

Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Lt. Ryan Wilson’s new badge is pinned to his uniform by his young daughters. Photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Filling the shoes of retired Grosse Pointe Shores Public Safety Lt. Ron Coste — a highly decorated and respected member of the department — is no easy task, but city leaders believe they’ve found a good candidate for it in Ryan Wilson.

Wilson — who’s been with the Shores since 2016 — was promoted to lieutenant Nov. 18 during a Grosse Pointe Shores City Council meeting. Mayor Ted Kedzierski administered the oath of office to him, and his daughters — Sydney, Shea and Sage — pinned his new badge on his uniform as fellow officers, family and friends — including his wife, Caroline — looked on.

“We’re very proud to promote him tonight,” Shores Public Safety Director Kenneth Werenski said.

Wilson, 36, started his career as an emergency medical technician for Medstar in 2010. He graduated from Medstar’s paramedic program in 2013. In 2014, Wilson became a firefighter for Macomb Township.

Wilson, who lives in St. Clair County, was promoted to sergeant in 2022. He said he was honored to receive this new promotion.

“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “I worked hard for it. I’ve just really enjoyed serving the residents of Grosse Pointe Shores.”

Wilson has taken on a multitude of responsibilities in the department, including managing the property room, being a member of the detective bureau and a field training officer, and serving as one of three fire instructors.

“Ryan is a huge leader in our department,” Werenski said. “He’s very respected. … He’s a good father. He’s a good husband. He’s a good son. He’s a great person.”

Former Shores Public Safety Director John Schulte, who hired Wilson, was present for the promotion. Schulte said some of the candidates for the position when Wilson applied were fully certified as firefighters and police officers — Wilson wasn’t certified for police work yet — but Wilson rose above the others nonetheless.

“I saw something in Ryan,” Schulte said. “He was a phenomenal interview. He knew the meaning of the word service. … I’ve interviewed hundreds of new hires. There’s something that stands out (about some of them).”

Wilson isn’t just well regarded in his own department.

“He’s very well respected throughout Grosse Pointe,” Schulte said.

Several Shores council members congratulated Wilson, including Councilman John Seago.

City Councilman John Dakmak said they were very proud of their Public Safety Department.

“Promotions within our Public Safety Department are always nice to see,” Dakmak said.

Coste, who worked on the same shift as Wilson for much of Wilson’s career, said Wilson is “the perfect candidate to be in the position he’s in.”

“He keeps his word,” Coste said of Wilson. “He’s a good guy. He’s driven. He always wants to learn. … I’m happy for him.”