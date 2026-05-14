Residents invited to safely dispose of personal paperwork

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published May 14, 2026

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GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Residents of all five Grosse Pointes and Harper Woods can safely dispose of sensitive personal paperwork at a low cost during the Grosse Pointe Shores Beautification Committee’s annual Shred Day from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. May 16 at Osius Park, 800 Lake Shore Road.

The fee remains the same as it was when this event started roughly 15 years ago — $5 per paper grocery bag or banker’s box worth of documents. Shores Beautification Committee Chair Helen Bai said that’s much cheaper than what a local office supply store was charging a few years ago for the same service.

“We’re not in it to make money,” Bai said. “That’s why our cost is so low.”

If any money is left over after paying for the shredding truck, it will be used for beautification projects in Grosse Pointe Shores such as planting flowers.

Shred Day is timed each year to take place around the Keep America Beautiful and Keep Michigan Beautiful Great American Cleanup days, Bai said. She said the shredded paper is recycled, keeping it out of landfills.

Student volunteers from nearby Parcells Middle School and Grosse Pointe North High School help each year, along with members of the Shores Beautification Committee.

Participants don’t need to get out of their vehicles — volunteers can unload the bags and boxes from vehicles as they drive up.

“There’s a window (on the truck) where people can watch their papers being shredded if they want to,” Bai said.

Besides getting paper out of landfills, the event is aimed at reducing identity theft by enabling people to destroy paperwork that contains personal data, such as old tax returns.

“It’s a community service,” Bai said.

Acceptable items include canceled checks, bank statements and letters. Only paper documents can be shredded.

Items that cannot be accepted include credit cards, cardboard, floppy disks, CDs and tissue paper/paper towels.

Shred Day will take place rain or shine. For more information, visit gpshoresmi.gov.