Record Store Day hits the right notes

Blast in the Past in Roseville took part in Record Store Day on April 12.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Maria Allard, Nick Powers | C&G Newspapers | Published April 14, 2025

Customers line up down Nine Mile Road in Ferndale to take part in Record Store Day at Found Sound before the store opens at 10 a.m. Photo by Nick Powers

From left, Megan and Lynae Peres came to Record Store Day prepared. The two started waiting at 7 a.m. for Found Sound in Ferndale to open three hours later. Photo by Nick Powers

METRO DETROIT — Andrew Dore and Andy Colohan were ready to shop on Record Store Day April 12.

The Madison Heights residents stood in line outside Solo Records in Royal Oak with about 40 other music collectors before the store opened, hoping to find a few titles to be released only on Record Store Day.

“I’m looking for the Jerry Garcia Band re-release and the Prince record,” said Dore, 26. “They also put out non-Record-Store-Day records. It’s fun to see what gems they have. I lean toward jam bands. This is the record store I go to the most.”

Colohan, 26, was in search of Joey Valence & Brae. Even if he didn’t find it, “I’m just here to have fun,” the hip-hop and jazz music fan said. “Coming out early is always fun to get the exclusives and all the new Record Store Day picks.”

Record Store Day, launched internationally in 2007, gives employees and customers a day to celebrate the culture of the independent record store. Artists, even bands no longer together, release new music or re-release material previously not available. Many record shops in metro Detroit participated and some held give-a-ways and discounts. Post Malone was this year’s ambassador.

Record Store Day wasn’t on Mark Iacobelli’s radar, but his 19-year-old daughter Emilina, at college in Grand Rapids, asked if he could get a copy of Kelsea Ballerini’s “The First Time: 10 Year Anniversary Edition.” She struck out when she tried to find the country’s singer album, one of the most in-demand releases on Record Store Day. Iacobell, 50, of Macomb Township, said that if he couldn’t find it, he’d pick up something from Taylor Swift.

Solo Records owner Heath Craig welcomed customers at 9:30 a.m.

“It’s the busiest day of the year and it’s the most fun,” Craig said. “We’re happy to share in our love of music.”

The line for Record Store Day at Ferndale’s Found Sound stretched down Nine Mile Road, ending near Pops for Italian restaurant just before the record store opened at 10 a.m.

“It’s not as big as it’s been and it’s not as small as it’s been,” said Ray Hayosh, manager of Found Sound. “It’s somewhere in between.”

He predicted the “Wicked” soundtrack, Charli XCX’s “Guess” single with Billie Eilish and Post Malone’s tribute to Nirvana would sell well.

“Those are definitely the ones we’ve got the most calls about,” Hayosh said. “Usually, there’s one in particular that everybody seems to want and that’s not the case this year.”

Davion Jackson, who hails from Detroit’s westside, was first in line. In order to get the spot, he’d camped out around midnight. Jackson came for Lil Uzi Vert’s three-record set, the Thompson Twins’ “Into the Gap: Live!” and the “Wicked” soundtrack. Jackson has over 200 records.

“I’ve been doing it for over two years now,” Jackson said. “Last year, I went to Dearborn Music in Farmington. This is my first year here.”

Lynae Peres, of Ferndale, who’s taken part in the event for three or four years, camped out with folding chairs and blankets around 7 a.m. Peres was waiting to add Swift’s “Fortnight” single and Gracie Abram’s “Live from Radio City Music Hall” to a collection that numbers at least 100.

Ken Bernard, from Royal Oak, who got in line just before 10 a.m., came for Joni Mitchell’s “Live 1976” and George Harrison’s “All Things Must Pass.” This is his fifth year attending the event. He’s been collecting records since he was 11 years old and his first was a Jackson 5 record. The following year, he rode his bike to the now-defunct Korvette’s to pick up Elton John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” He currently has about 400 records and CDs in his collection.

“The line is really long today. It’s huge!” Bernard said. “I think I’ve gotten in line earlier in previous years. I was sitting at Java Hut, just relaxing and thinking, ‘Oh, I should really get in line.’ I think it might’ve doubled while I was sitting there.”

‘Both Joe and I love music’

Some music fans went to great lengths to track down the music they love, including a crowd that camped out overnight outside Village Vinyl in Sterling Heights. When the store opened Saturday morning, at least 200 people were lined up around the strip mall.

“Everybody was super cool. Everybody was bonding and making new friends,” Village Vinyl owner John Lehl said. “It’s kind of cool to see people sitting together.”

Lehl said pop star Swift was the top seller of the day. Other popular female artists were Abrams, Eilish and Charli XCX. Many customers also bought Post Malone’s “Tribute to Nirvana,” Wallows, Oasis and the “Wicked” soundtrack, which had a “very limited” release.

As music from Gladys Knight, Marvin Gaye, Club Nouveau and Billy Paul played through the speakers, the store remained busy throughout the day. Macomb Township resident Rick Paulus, 57, stopped in to pick up Mark Morton’s “Without the Pain.”

“He’s the guitar player from Lamb of God, and this is a country album he did,” Paulus said. “I’ve heard a little bit of it, and it sounds good.”

Paulus himself plays guitar in a local band called the Violators, set to play May 3 at Roger’s Roost in Sterling Heights. He likes the idea of Record Store Day, although that’s not the only time he picks up music at Village Vinyl. About a month ago he traded in some of his collection to help pay for the first Badlands album, featuring guitarist Jake E. Lee.

Over at Blast in the Past, owners Jacquie and Joe Pellegrino welcomed a steady stream of music fans and even set up a sidewalk sale in front of the store.

“The first 10-12 girls were looking for Taylor Swift. They were happy,” Jacquie said. “We had Post Malone. That was a pretty popular one.”

“We sold almost all of the Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks today,” Joe said. “We have people coming in for Dolly Parton.”

“Both Joe and I love music. That’s been our passion for years. We’ve made a lot of friends through the years. We like all types of music, rock ‘n’ roll, jazz,” Jacquie said. “Joe has built up a very good, strong clientele. The Beatles go very well for us. Pink Floyd is a good seller, the Rolling Stones. We sell a lot of jazz and blues.”

Joe began doing record shows on and off in the 1970s.

“When I lost my job in ’87, I took my hobby and turned it into a business,” Joe said.

In the early 1990s, when vinyl was being phased out, Joe bought a lot of those records from the now-closed Harmony House Records and Tapes chain “for less than a dime apiece.” They sold well at record shows.

“People want to have something they can relate to,” he said of vinyl. “When you pick up an album, you read about all the people and the producers.”

This was the second year Blast in the Past participated in Record Store Day. Not only does the Roseville business have vinyl, CDs, laser discs and 8-tracks, its shelves are filled with all kinds of memorabilia, including dolls, lunch boxes and Funko Pops. Blast in the Past will celebrate 30 years in business next February.