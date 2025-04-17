Real Property Management Metro Detroit Expands to Deliver Better Results for Property Owners

RPM MD rental property in Royal Oak

Published April 17, 2025

TROY — Real estate remains one of the most reliable forms of investment. Many property owners are seasoned investors managing multiple properties. Others are what some call “accidental landlords” — people who inherited a home, got married and ended up with two, or downsized but chose to keep their original house as a rental.

Regardless of their background, most property owners are drawn to the cash flow, tax advantages, and long-term appreciation that real estate offers. But few understand the day-to-day responsibilities of actually being a landlord — managing collections, ongoing maintenance and repairs and answering late-night calls.

That’s where Troy-based Real Property Management Metro Detroit (RPM MD) comes in. The company recently acquired 21 Property Management, creating one of the largest property management firms in the region with more than 800 properties in its portfolio.

“The property management industry is highly fragmented, with dozens of small companies managing limited portfolios,” said Jeff Hurley, RPM MD CEO. “While size alone doesn’t create value, we’ve made strategic investments in platforms and technology that make us faster, more transparent, and more comprehensive. Ultimately, our technology, combined with our talented team of real estate professionals, leads to greater customer satisfaction.”

Locally owned and operated by lifelong metro Detroit residents, RPM MD has a deep understanding of the area’s unique market dynamics. From acquisition to day-to-day management to eventual sale, RPM supports property owners through every stage of ownership.

“We help investors evaluate long-term value using our proprietary Wealth Optimizer,” said Hurley. “It factors in acquisition costs, potential rental revenue, taxes, maintenance, and more to project a property’s financial return. In many ways, we act as financial advisors for your real estate assets.”

Once a property is offered for rent, RPM MD employs proven strategies to deliver peace of mind and real savings to property owners. Their transparent, customer-focused approach keeps clients fully informed, making it easy to protect their investment — all without disrupting their daily routines.

With streamlined systems for leasing, rent collection, and even evictions, RPM MD ensures regulatory compliance while minimizing operational friction. The company’s in-depth knowledge of real estate laws and local tax codes helps owners stay protected.

But RPM MD doesn’t just focus on the numbers. The company understands that successful property management also means taking care of tenants with superior service.

For instance, if a rental property suddenly needs a new water heater, RPM MD has already vetted qualified contractors to ensure the issue is handled promptly and completely. The team provides photo documentation and seeks owner approval before moving forward with repairs—maintaining transparency every step of the way while quickly solving the issue.

“Responsive service is an absolute must and is at the heart of what we do,” Hurley emphasized. “We expect our team to respond to every client inquiry within an hour. That level of communication builds trust and keeps everything running smoothly.”

“Our acquisition of 21 Property Management is a major milestone,” he added. “Not just because it makes us larger—but because it enhances our team and our capabilities to deliver results that property owners can count on.”

Learn more by visiting metrodetroitrpm.com or calling Real Property Management Metro Detroit at (248) 808-6550.