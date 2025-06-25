Ramp metering is now active on I-96 Flex Route

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 25, 2025

Ramp meters are now in use along the Interstate 96 Flex Route in Novi. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

OAKLAND COUNTY — Motorists entering Interstate 96 from Milford Road might have already discovered the need to pause before entering the freeway, thanks to the new traffic light metering system that was activated June 18.

The flex route runs from Milford Road to Novi Road in Oakland County and has eight metered entrance ramps. All meters will be actice by July 1.

• Southbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.

• Southbound Milford Road to westbound I-96.

• Northbound Milford Road to eastbound I-96.

• Wixom Road to westbound I-96.

• Southbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.

• Southbound Novi Road to westbound I-96.

• Northbound Novi Road to eastbound I-96.

• Northbound Novi Road to westbound I-96.

Ramp meters have been used in many states with the goal of reducing crashes and improving travel times by controlling the flow of traffic entering the freeway, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT will be activating the other ramp meters one by one over the next couple of weeks. Meters will function in the same fashion as traditional traffic lights, with red indicating to stop and green meaning to go.

Ramp traffic will be divided into two lanes. The traffic meters will alternate between the two. Only one lane and one vehicle will be allowed to merge at a time.

“By breaking up platoons of entering traffic, the need for drivers already on the freeway to slow down is reduced and vehicles can merge more smoothly onto the freeway,” MDOT states in the press release.

Vehicles that choose to ignore the traffic signals will face the same penalties as running a red light on the main roads.

If the traffic meter lights are flashing yellow, traffic may enter the freeway without stopping.

An instructional video on metered entrance ramps is now available for drivers to view on MDOT’s YouTube channel.

For more information on freeway ramp metering, go to the Federal Highway Administration website ops.fhwa.dot.gov.

