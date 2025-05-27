Rain doesn’t stop Novi residents from remembering those who died in service

American flags billow in the breeze along the Fuerst Field of Honor Trail May 21.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published May 27, 2025

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1519 Honor Guard parades the colors at the start of the annual Fuerst Field of Honor ceremony May 21 at the Novi Civic Center auditorium. Photo by Charity Meier

NOVI — The Novi community could not be deterred from remembering its fallen soldiers with its annual Fuerst Field of Honor ceremony, despite rain on May 21. However, the weather resulted in a change of venue and the absence of the 21-gun salute.

Instead of being held at Fuerst Park, the annual remembrance ceremony was held inside the Novi Civic Center auditorium.

“Obviously, we’d like to be outside at Fuerst Park, but Mother Nature apparently had a little bit of a different plan for us,” Mayor Justin Fischer said.

The ceremony featured Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1519 presenting the colors, laying a wreath and performing taps. A local Scout troop led the community in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and the Novi Choraliares paid tribute with the singing of the songs for the different military branches.

“It is an honor and a privilege to stand before you, but also an astounding responsibility, as we all come together to honor great men and women who gave their lives in sacrifice. Memorial Day offers us the chance to pause, to reflect and to express our deep gratitude to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedoms we enjoy each and every day,” Fischer said.

Fischer said that they not only remember the names that are etched on walls, memorials and monuments, but their stories as well.

Memorial Day, then called Decoration Day, was first observed in 1868, a few years after the American Civil War, when people started putting flowers on the graves of soldiers who died representing both the Union and the Confederacy. It has now become a national day of unity, Fischer said.

Fischer then commemorated those from the city who died in service by reciting each of their names.

“Their lives remind us that freedom is never free. It is secured and preserved by those willing to give everything for it,” Fischer said.

He said that in times of challenge and uncertainty, the community could look to the service of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to find its way forward with integrity, resilience and compassion.

The city then opened the Fuerst Park Trail of Honor, which commemorated all the city’s fallen heroes with both their names and stories on plaques displayed throughout the park. The trail was open through Memorial Day, May 26.

“The Girl Scout Troops in Novi were honored to take part in the city’s Memorial Day ceremony,” said Jamie Kliebert, a troop leader. “It was a meaningful opportunity for our girls to pay tribute to those who served, especially (Novi Community School District) alumni Andrew Becker, and to learn the importance of remembrance and community service.”