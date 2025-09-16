Proper planning takes seniors abroad worry-free

By: Alyssa Ochss | Metro | Published September 16, 2025

Rita LoGrasso and her husband Alan Klinger have been to many destinations including Europe and sailing on cruises. Photo provided by Rita LoGrasso

Advertisement

METRO DETROIT — Traveling as a senior can be daunting, but with travel professionals and the right shoes, it can be smooth sailing all the way to your “bucket list” destination.

Jeffery Leonardi, a travel professional and the owner of Travel Time Vacations in Shelby Township, said a lot of seniors want to connect with their roots by visiting their country of origin, including many countries in Europe. He also sees a lot of seniors visiting places like Alaska. The state in particular has been popular with seniors and their families.

“I have a lot of 50th anniversary trips and they want to take their family,” Leonardi said.

He specializes in group trips as well.

Other popular trips for seniors include getaways to view the northern lights and, for Macomb County in particular, Palermo, Sicily, since many Italians in the area can trace their roots back to the country.

“Then there are people who just want to travel, and they want to make sure they’re safe and that’s my job,” Leonardi said.

Leonardi said the trips he books are fully insured, with secured bookings. He said the most important thing for seniors is feeling safe on their trips. A good way to accomplish that, he said, is through travel protection insurance.

“The ones that I sell will waive a preexisting condition when paid on deposit,” Leonardi said. “And so that gives people freedom that they can go because they know that they’re insured for it.”

Most seniors know where they want to go when they meet with Leonardi and if they don’t, he will ask them identifying questions to choose a destination.

Rita LoGrasso has traveled to many different countries and places with her husband Alan Klinger. She’s been on many different trips including land tours and cruises. She said land tours include walking.

“But they also take into consideration the ages, so they slow it down,” LoGrasso said. “We hit all the highlights and all the ports and all that at a much slower pace.”

She recommends that seniors bring appropriate shoes for their trips. She said not to bring anything with a heel or strappy sandals as they get ripped apart.

“Comfortable sandals, gym shoes, laced up gym shoes, something you’re not going to trip all over,” LoGrasso said. “Got to be comfortable.”

She also recommends light packing in terms of clothing and other things. She explained that when exiting the bus, attendants take their suitcases to their rooms and pick them up afterward.

“So every day or every other day, someone is taking care of your luggage,” LoGrasso said.

LoGrasso said to enjoy and eat normally while on vacation and unless someone is a big drinker, they don’t buy the liquor packages.

Cruise costs are usually paid in installments over a certain time period with Leonardi’s company, LoGrasso said.

“By the time you get on the cruise, it’s all free and clear,” LoGrasso said.

She said seniors can’t beat going to Europe.

“The United States, you can see that anytime, but if you have the opportunity to go abroad and check what your heritage is or your ancestors, you can’t beat it,” LoGrasso said. “It might be a once in a lifetime trip, but well worth it. And take your kids, too, if you got any. If you can afford it.”