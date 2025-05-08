Positive reaction rolls in after Selfridge announcement

Selfridge Air National Guard Base in Harrison Township will soon have a new missing, with 21 F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets planned for deployment in 2028.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published May 8, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — On April 29, President Donald Trump announced a mission with 21 F-15EX Eagle II fighter jets that will replace the A-10 Thunderbolt II jets at Selfridge Air National Guard Base.

Though the planes are not set to arrive until fiscal year 2028, Harrison Township residents are happy with the announcement and what it might mean for the base.

Harrison Township Supervisor Ken Verkest said he thinks it’s good news.

“It’s the result of a lot of people’s efforts, but I believe the governor played a big role in working to get the runway revision funded; extension, I should say,” Verkest said.

He went on to say the mission helps to ensure that the base stays open.

Verkest thinks the base is in very good condition with a current refueling mission and a fighter mission planned.

“I can’t remember when we didn’t have a fighter mission at the base as a lifelong resident,” Verkest said.

Other things that have occurred at the base include upgrades in security and investments in fuel delivery operations.

“I think the base is in good shape, but having a future knowing that, I think it’s fiscal year ‘28, these planes are scheduled to arrive, it’s a signal that between now and then the federal government continues to invest in the base to keep it current and viable,” Verkest said.

Verkest said part-time and full-time personnel at the base tend to live in the area.

“Some of the new folks that are assigned to this F-15 (mission) may be in the area,” Verkest said.

He went on to say personnel who worked with the A-10 could move elsewhere.

“I don’t think it has a big impact on the community,” Verkest said. “The real important thing is keeping the base alive. If the base were to close, that would have a really big impact.”

Lisa Zarzycki, a Harrison Township resident, said she’s very excited.

“I love that they finally figured out what they were going to do and that they were able to cross the aisles and come up with a solution because it’s been going on for a long time,” Zarzycki said.

She’s been a resident since 2016, and she said there has been activity at the base before.

“There’s always jets going over. There’s helicopters,” Zarzycki said.

Many of her family members served in the United States military and she said they are in tune with what goes on at the base. She believes it will help Harrison Township, the state of Michigan and the country.

“It’s a great source of income for people and for the community, so absolutely,” Zarzycki said.

Though things won’t start ramping up at the base for a little while, Zarzycki believes there will be some preparation that will take place before everything starts happening.

Jeff Majchrzak, a Selfridge Golf Course pro shop employee, said they are enthusiastic about the announcement and that it means a lot to the community.

“There’s nothing better than the sound of freedom,” Majchrzak said in a phone call.

