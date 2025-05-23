Police searching for man who allegedly cut off GPS tether

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published May 23, 2025

Keith Paul-Anthony Collins

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old man who had been charged with safe breaking reportedly cut off a GPS tether last month and is now evading police.

Back on Sept. 14, police officers from Shelby Township were dispatched to 14965 23 Mile Road, Community Choice Credit Union, for an attempted larceny of an ATM. An employee from the credit union was able to access its surveillance footage, which showed two male suspects in a Ford F-250 pickup truck attempting to take the ATM and then fleeing to a waiting getaway vehicle.

In a parking lot not far from the damaged ATM, officers located the Ford F-250. Further investigation found that the vehicle had been stolen in Shelby Township and used in the attempted larceny.

Burglary tools that were left at the scene were collected for the investigation. The Shelby Township Police Department’s detective bureau followed up with local stores and found images of the suspects purchasing the tools used in the attempted robbery.

The detective in charge reached out to other law enforcement jurisdictions and discovered three possible suspects from Texas. Using the Flock camera system, the detective in charge was able to locate a possible getaway vehicle.

On Sept. 16, detectives determined that the getaway vehicle was heading toward Texas, which is where it had been rented. Assistance was requested from Arkansas State Police, and the occupants were stopped and identified. With the identity of the suspects now known, they were able to be linked to Michigan and the attempted theft of the ATM. Additional jurisdictions advised that they had similar cases. The case was presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and warrants were authorized for three of the four suspects.

The driver, identified by Shelby Township police as Keith Paul-Anthony Collins, was later apprehended in Texas and held on his warrant out of Shelby Township. Collins was then extradited to Michigan and housed at the Macomb County Jail.

On April 17, Collins was arraigned at the 41-A District Court in front of Magistrate James A. VerPloeg for safe breaking, receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, and two counts of malicious destruction of personal property over $1,000.

Collins was given a bond of $50,000 cash or surety. The court ordered Collins to wear a GPS tether if he was able to post bond.

It has since been reported that on April 22, Collins allegedly cut off his tether and as of press time his location is unknown.

“You can cross state lines, even try and disappear — but if you’re running from the law, our detectives will find you. Crime has no place in our community. If you choose to come to Shelby Township to commit this type of corruption, know this we will find you and arrest you. Shelby Township stands strong — and we are not backing down to criminals,” Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said in a prepared statement.

Sgt. Kevin Bailey, of the Shelby Township Police Department, said that more police agencies are investigating Collins.

“Several other jurisdictions throughout Michigan are looking at him and his crew for similar ATM thefts. I don’t believe he spoke with investigators at the time of this arrest,” he said.

Collins had no attorney at press time.