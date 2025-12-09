Police: Man hit school safety officer, principal with car

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published December 9, 2025

Screenshot photo taken from district website

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 45-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly striking a school safety officer and principal with his vehicle in the drop-off lanes of Bemis Jr. High School.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, vehicles were blocking the bus lane at the school on 19 Mile Road west of Schoenherr Road, in the Utica Community Schools district. According to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, when the school safety officer approached a vehicle being driven by Lemuel Young and asked him to move, Young refused.

When the officer walked in front of the vehicle, Young moved forward, hitting the officer’s legs with the vehicle. The principal was called to assist, and when he asked Young again to move, he refused, the press release states.

While the principal was in front of the vehicle, Young struck him three times with the vehicle, the release states.

Young was arraigned Dec. 5 by Magistrate Jean Cloud in the 41A District Court in Sterling Heights. He is facing two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony.

Cloud set Young’s bail at $10,000 cash or surety, with no 10% posting available. If released, he is ordered to have no contact with the complaining witnesses, not to enter school property and not to possess any weapons.

Young is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1 p.m. Dec. 11 and a preliminary exam at 9 a.m. Dec. 18, both in front of 41A District Court Judge Annemarie Lepore.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called Young’s actions shocking and completely unacceptable.

“Using a vehicle as a weapon is extraordinarily dangerous and will not be tolerated,” he said.

Bemis Jr. High Principal Thomas Yaw sent a letter to the school community after the incident.

“The safety of our students, staff and families is our top priority at all times, this includes during arrival and dismissal each day,” he said. “We ask for your partnership in this endeavor by following the instructions of Bemis staff members and the designated traffic patterns that distinguish the difference between bus lanes and student drop-off/pick-up lanes.”

At press time, Young did not have an attorney listed in court records.

