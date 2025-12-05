Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published December 5, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights police said one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the 44000 block of Apple Blossom Drive Dec. 3.

According to a release from the Sterling Heights Police Department, officers were dispatched to that location at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a welfare check on a male subject described as possibly suicidal. Officers reportedly arrived to find an individual holding a loaded handgun. The subject appeared to be having a “mental health episode,” the release states.

Police said trained negotiators arrived on the scene and negotiated with the individual for over an hour. Officers reportedly shot the subject after he pointed the handgun at them.

“Ultimately, the subject pointed the handgun at the officers, and they were forced to shoot the individual for the protection of everyone on scene,” the release states.

The Sterling Heights Fire Department was on scene and treated the individual, but the subject reportedly died from gunshot wounds. No officers were injured in the incident.

The investigation has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office. Per departmental policy, all officers involved in the shooting were placed on paid administrative leave.

The subject has been identified by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office as Nicolas Quaranta, a 54-year-old Sterling Heights resident.