Police arrest alleged ‘super drunk’ driver who struck man on moped

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published September 23, 2025

File photo by K. Michelle Moran

GROSSE POINTE CITY — Michigan law defines a high blood alcohol level as 0.17% or greater, which is just over twice the legal limit. One Grosse Pointe City driver is said to have far exceeded that, having a blood alcohol level of 0.41% — more than five times the legal limit.

Police said the driver, a 32-year-old Grosse Pointe City woman, struck an 18-year-old man on a moped in the area of Waterloo Street and Washington Road Sept. 17 before fleeing the scene. Police said they located the driver at a nearby business as she tried to remove paint from the moped off her vehicle. A police report said she was facing charges for being “super drunk.”

“That’s the highest (blood alcohol concentration) I’ve ever seen in 25 years,” Detective Sgt. Joseph Adams said.

It’s not only high — a level of 0.4% or greater can lead to a coma or death.

The driver was coherent when police caught up to her.

“She was able to communicate,” Adams said. “It was very surprising.”

Adams said the moped driver “suffered some scrapes” from the accident, and he refused medical treatment.

“Everything worked out as fortunately as it could be,” Adams said, noting that the moped driver wasn’t seriously injured and the automobile driver was quickly located and apprehended.

Adams said this was the driver’s first arrest for operating while intoxicated. She’s facing charges including operating with a high blood alcohol concentration, failure to stop and identify oneself at a motor vehicle accident and operating while intoxicated, Adams said.

Adams said that this situation could have been tragic. It highlights the dangers of driving after drinking or using drugs.

“In today’s day and age of Uber and Lyft and (other) ride-sharing services, there’s no reason for anybody to get behind the wheel drunk,” Adams said.

People going out as a group can also have a non-imbibing member of their party serve as a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.