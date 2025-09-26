Playground a total loss after fire

A playground at a housing complex in Center Line is reported to be a total loss following a fire that occurred Sept. 17.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 26, 2025

CENTER LINE — A playground is reported to be a total loss following a fire in Center Line.

At approximately 6:35 p.m. Sept. 17, Center Line Public Safety units responded to a fire at the playground in the Kramer Homes Cooperative, Inc. complex on 10 Mile Road in Center Line. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the playground fully engulfed in flames, according to a press release from the department.

Initial reports from witnesses indicated they saw a group of juveniles running from the playground, with smoke coming from it, according to the press release.

The department has interviewed two juveniles and their parents believed to be involved in the incident. However, due to the severity of the crime and potential charges, no further information can be released, the press release states.

Representatives of Kramer Homes did not return a request for comment on this story.