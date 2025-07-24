Planning Commission recommends ‘street vacation’

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published July 24, 2025

TROY — At its meeting July 8, the Troy Planning Commission unanimously approved a “street vacation” request, in which the city transfers its interest in a right of way — such as a public street, walkway or alley — to private owners.

In this case, the area in question is a portion of Deerfield Drive, located near Gatwick Drive in Edenderry Subdivision No. 1. Deerfield Drive itself was constructed and stubbed into a vacant parcel when the subdivision was first developed in 1995.

“The street was developed, but it’s only 85 feet long and it’s a street to nowhere,” said Brent Savidant, Troy’s director of community development.

The applicants for the street vacation are John Standkrauff, Sharron Cupelli, and Bhavesh and Shraddha Shah. They are residents of the Gatwick Drive area.

With the street vacation granted, they assume ownership and maintenance responsibilities for the area, with the land divided down the centerline, per standard practice.

The paved street and sidewalks within the Deerfield Drive right of way will be removed and replanted with turf grass and plants.

“We still have some questions to be answered and some things to be ironed out, but I think that can be easily done. So, we look forward to a finished project,” Standkrauff said.

“If you’d like our commitment that we’ll never build on there, we won’t build on there and we can’t, because there’s a storm drain that goes right down the middle,” he added. “So, we have no other plans for that area other than having it be beautiful, and having grass and maybe a few really nice trees, and just enjoying it for our own personal use.”

In situations where there are storm drains and sanitary lines, the law requires that easements are retained for the sake of utility maintenance.

“This looks pretty straightforward to me,” said Tyler Fox, a Planning Commission member. “I think it would be a great addition to the neighborhood.”

While the Planning Commission’s decision was unanimous, the Troy City Council will have the final say, at a meeting date yet to be determined.

For more information, visit troymi.gov.