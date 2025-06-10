Pet boarding offers safe, secure option for vacationgoers

By: Brian Wells | C&G Newspapers | Published June 10, 2025

Dogs enjoy play time at All American Pet Resorts in Roseville. Photo courtesy of Sarah Ignash

METRO DETROIT — Vacation season is here, and while you’re packing your bags, don’t forget about your pet’s plans.

Nearly all pet owners at some point are left wondering if they should board their pet, or ask a trusted friend or relative to take care of them?

Sarah Ignash, who owns All American Pet Resorts in Roseville, said one advantage of boarding your dog instead of having a friend or relative check in is that your dog will be with trained professionals who can prevent a dog from getting loose.

“I’ve actually had quite a few people where people who don’t normally take care of dogs, somebody comes to the front door, they just open it wide and the dog goes running out, or they drop the leash when they’re on a walk,” she said. “Boarding is secure.”

Before selecting a boarding facility, Jim Blau, with Mid-Michigan K9 Academy, said it’s important to know who you’re leaving your dog with.

“You want someone that’s going to make sure all the dogs there are vaccinated, including yours,” he said.

Ensuring the dogs are vaccinated can help to prevent health problems, Blau said. He also said owners should choose a facility that does regular health checks, and that allows dogs time to be out of their cages.

Blau stated that because a facility might cost less than others, it doesn’t mean that it might be better for the dog.

“You save 10 bucks a night or 20 bucks a night and went to a cheaper facility and they use bleach instead of the more expensive, pet-friendly cleaning agents, and so your dog comes back with rashes, or they don’t check all the immunizations,” he said.

Blau also urged pet owners to visit the facility and do a walkthrough before agreeing to board your pet there.

“(Owners) can use their own eyes, and they can use their own judgment,” he said. “Is this some place where they would want their dog to stay?”

Ignash also said pet owners should look for a boarding facility that is staffed 24 hours. Having staff overnight can help in case of an emergency, she said.

“Most places don’t tell you that they leave at maybe 8 p.m. and don’t come back until 6 a.m.,” she said.

Once a boarding facility has been selected, Ignash said many boarders will want to get to know your dog and its history, which can help the staff know how to keep it happy and relaxed.

“You didn’t tell your dog that you were going on vacation. Your dog has no idea why they’re there,” she said. “So we’re doing the best we can to keep your dog happy and calm and giving them lots of pets, lots of attention.”