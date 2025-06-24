Pediatric cancer patients get the Hollywood treatment

Marcel Wysinger, 8, picks out a few gifts to take home with help from Luli Montagano, left, and his mom, Shanon Armstrong, during The Bottomless Toy Chest’s red carpet movie night for pediatric cancer patients at Emagine Royal Oak June 21.

Photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Taylor Christensen | Royal Oak Review | Published June 24, 2025

Gabrielle Mitchell, 7, Aubrey Pritchard, Kyle Schimmel and Ava Pritchard enjoy the art table at the red carpet event. Photo by Liz Carnegie

ROYAL OAK — The Bottomless Toy Chest, a nonprofit organization, prepared a special night for pediatric cancer patients and their families at Emagine in Royal Oak.

The kids were treated like Hollywood royalty on June 21 while they walked down a red carpet, had photos taken of them, and received a special Oscar award along the way.

This is the 14th year that the Bottomless Toy Chest has hosted this event, with this year’s private screening being of the new movie “Elio.” Following the movie, the kids and their families were treated to a pizza party, crafts, face painting, photo booth, games and other exciting activities.

Mickey Guisewite, the founder and executive director of The Bottomless Toy Chest, said that there were around 60 people at the show with 25 being the patients who are going through treatment for cancer or serious blood disorders.

“The heart of everything we do is help cancer patients, young cancer patients, feel empowered and positive about themselves while they are going through cancer treatment, “ she said. “This is our 14th year doing this particular event, and many years ago one of our team members watched the Oscars one night and thought that some of the real superstars are patients that we serve, so why don’t we do an event that can honor those patients. So, that’s sort of the thinking behind the red-carpet movie event.”

Guisewite said that each year she sees the kids light up with excitement for this special opportunity.

“Last year, a little boy, when we gave him his Oscar award, he went, ‘Oh, I never thought I could get an award for having cancer,’ and I think about that a lot,” she said. “I think about how special it made him feel, and we are grateful to be able to do that and to provide that sort of experience for patients.”

Karson Mayne, 6, has been to three of the past movie days with the Bottomless Toy Chest. His favorite part is the food, according to his mom, Stephanie.

“The most important part of this event is being able to be safe,” Stephanie Mayne said. “When Karson was going through treatment, it was hard to go anywhere.”

Stephanie Mayne said that participating in events like this provides a sense of normalcy for the kids.

“His friends get to do things, and there are certain things he is not allowed to do because of what he is going through, so it just makes it seem like he’s normal, that he doesn’t have to miss things when his friends get to do events that aren’t catered to children like Karson,” she said.

“When a child gets cancer in the family, or anybody gets cancer in the family, it impacts the entire family. The entire family has cancer,” Guisewite said. “This is a way for families to put that aside and say, ‘You know what, we might be going through something difficult, but it doesn’t mean that we can’t get out and have a great time together.’ A day on the red carpet movie event is just one special moment while you are going through that journey that can help empower the child, help empower the families, help everybody feel good during a difficult time.”

For more information on The Bottomless Toy Chest, visit bottomlesstoychest.org.