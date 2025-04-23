PACE annual 5K to return to Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township

The Set the PACE 5K will be held at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township June 7.

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published April 23, 2025

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — PACE Southeast Michigan, a nonprofit that provides all-inclusive health care services to more than 2,100 low-income older adults in the region, will host its annual Set the PACE 5K at Stony Creek Metropark in Shelby Township June 7.

The 5K is one of Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly Southeast Michigan’s major fundraising events of the year.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at 4300 Main Park Drive. Runners will take off from the starting line at 9 a.m. and walkers will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Organizers are expecting about 300 runners and walkers. All proceeds from Set the PACE 5K benefit PACE Southeast Michgan’s mission to keep older adults independent in the homes and communities they love.

Thaddeus Green, PACE Southeast Michigan HR business partner and Set the PACE volunteer, said he volunteers because he believes in something bigger than himself.

“Our elderly community is filled with individuals who have given their entire lives to care for others, building families and contributing to society, yet many now find themselves in need of support, love and dignity. I’ve had the honor of volunteering multiple times and each year my heart grows fuller. Every 5K has a different vibe, but the one thing that never changes is the feeling of purpose and connection that fills the air. The Set the PACE 5K has become a tradition for me, a day I look forward to where I can give back.”

Zach Ellsworth, PACE Southeast Michigan social work intake coordinator and Set the PACE runner, said he loves to combine two of his passions; in this case, running and PACE Southeast Michigan.

“I love that I can run and fundraise for such an important mission. I run every Saturday, and now I get to do it for my true passion! The Set the PACE 5K is the most important run I will do every year,” he said.

People interested in running or walking the Set the PACE 5K can sign up by visiting RunSignUp.com. Registration costs $35, and those who sign up by Friday, May 23, will receive a T-shirt and race bib along with a medal that all finishers receive.