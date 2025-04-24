OU police ask for public’s help after utility cart theft

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published April 24, 2025

A utility cart was stolen from Oakland University’s Research and Innovation Center and loaded onto the trailer of a white four-door pickup truck. Photos provided by the Oakland University Police Department

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland University Police Department is looking to the public to help identify who took one of the university’s utility carts.

The utility cart, a Club Car Carryall worth $4,000, was stolen from the university’s Research and Innovation Center at 3:55 a.m. April 6.

Surveillance cameras captured the silver and blue cart as it was loaded onto the trailer of a white four-door pickup truck.

“OUPD is looking for the responsible party and any reader assistance would be much appreciated,” Oakland University Police Department Police Chief Mark Gordon said in a statement.

Oakland University’s Research and Innovation Center is located at 2871 Research Drive in Rochester Hills, two miles from Oakland University’s main campus. The facility has open gathering spaces and multiple faculty research labs that support research in advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, bioengineering, data science and cybersecurity, autonomous and connected systems, and power and energy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland University Police Department at (248) 370-3331. Police said callers can remain anonymous.