Operation School Bell rings at McKinley Elementary

McKinley Elementary School second grader Jaden Douglas, right, shops for shirts with volunteer Steve Green.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published September 29, 2025

Third grader Harmony Collins delights in her new coat while looking in the mirror. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

WARREN — “See anything you like?” Sue Zacharski asked McKinley Elementary fifth grade student Cora Angel as they looked over a rack of new shirts. “Do you have a favorite color?”

“Blue,” Angel told her.

Together, they picked out one blue and one white shirt, both long-sleeved, for Angel and then headed to the coat racks where Angel picked out a brand-new winter coat before she stopped to get a new chapter book.

Zacharski was one of the volunteers who helped students shop Sept. 23 during the Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan’s Operation School Bell program. The nonprofit organization, based in Rochester, is a group of volunteers who do philanthropic work in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. McKinley is part of the Van Dyke Public Schools district.

“It was kind of, like, weird, because I’m shopping at school, but it was fun,” said Angel, who added Zacharski “was nice.”

Zacharski has volunteered for the program many times.

“It’s so much fun,” she said. “In my whole career I have always worked with kids in some capacity. I love taking these kids around and experiencing the job of helping them get the things they need, they like and they want.”

During Operation School Bell, the McKinley gymnasium was set up to look like a department store with racks of clothing and tables of various items. Each student was paired up with a volunteer who helped them shop for two shirts, a winter coat, hats, gloves, underwear, socks, a hygiene kit and a book.

All the items were brand-new, courtesy of the Assistance League, and each student received a large duffel bag for all the items. The students fill out forms prior to the shopping day so the League members can get the proper sizes.

“It’s probably one of the best programs that I’ve ever witnessed. It is fulfilling for both the volunteers and the kids. They get the things they need,” Principal Denye Griessel said. “They get to pick their own things and their own colors. It’s really amazing.”

During his shopping spree, second grader Deon Tyson found a football shirt, which he said was the only one left. Fifth grader Donovan Harrison was one of the students volunteer Mike Drake took around.

“Donovan was a very interesting guy,” Drake said, adding that he took his time picking out the items. “He liked to look at what we had.”

“It’s just really nice,” Harrison said. “I got some new stuff. I like everything.”

The Assistance League sets up Operation School Bell at six schools every year, generally two per county.

“We pick schools that have a high number of free and reduced lunch,” said member Carol Murphy, one of several Operation School Bell co-chairs. “The whole school gets to shop. We set everything up ahead of time. Everything is brand-new. It’s rewarding to see the smiles on their faces.”

About 75 league members volunteered at McKinley last week along with 30 volunteers from local companies, including First State Bank, First Merchants Bank and Edward Jones, and from St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Troy.

Murphy said the group members begin shopping for clothes after Christmas to find good after-holiday sales on the winter wear. They continue shopping throughout the year for the other items and also purchase through vendors.

Along with Operation School Bell, the Assistance League of Southeastern Michigan operates several other programs, including “Assault Survivor Kits” for children and adults; “Wee Help” layette kits and safe sleep packages for newborns; and tutoring for elementary students. The nonprofit organization is funded in many ways, including from tributes and memorials, special fundraising events, individuals and corporate grants.

Karen Graham is a co-chair of the League’s capital campaign.

“We just bought a building for $1.3 million, and we’ve raised $680,000 so far,” she said. “The building is 12,000-square feet and now we can sell furniture. Our primary goal is to get the building paid off. The ultimate goal is to eventually help more kids. We hope to increase our services.”

Money is also raised through the league’s resale shop. ReSale Connection, located at 204 S. Main St. in downtown Rochester, sells high-quality merchandise. Donations of gently used clothing and housewares are welcome during business hours. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information on the Assistance League, to make a donation or to volunteer, go to assistanceleague.org/southeastern-michigan, email alsemich@gmail.com or call (248) 656-0414.