One dead in fatal accident near Tech Center

By: Nick Powers | Warren Weekly | Published May 1, 2025

Shutterstock photo

WARREN — A driver died following a crash on Van Dyke Avenue near the Warren Tech Center on April 30.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6:20 a.m., according to a press release from the Warren Police Department. An initial investigation shows that a woman driving a black Dodge Durango, who was traveling south on Van Dyke Avenue, was struck by a man driving a silver vehicle who was heading north. The release states that the man lost control of the vehicle and entered the southbound lanes. The department’s accident reconstruction team is still investigating the incident for a definitive cause.

The man, who is between 50-60 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital by Warren Fire Department paramedics to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known whether drugs, alcohol and/or a medical condition played a role in the crash.