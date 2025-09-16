Ohio man charged in Rochester Hills motel homicide

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published September 16, 2025

Calvin Roger Jones Jr.

ROCHESTER HILLS — A 21-year-old Ohio man is being held on a $2 million bond in connection with a deadly shooting Sept. 1 outside a Rochester Hills motel.

Calvin Roger Jones Jr., of Cincinnati, was arraigned Sept. 5 on one count each of assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of felony firearm. Assault with intent to murder can carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

On Sept. 1, deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to what they called a “chaotic incident” in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn at Rochester Road and South Boulevard. The initial call came in at 5:43 p.m., according to deputy Tyler Sweers.

Deputies said the altercation started in the hotel parking lot. At least three people were involved, and two were shot. One person died, and another sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle crash that police said followed the fight did not result in any serious injuries.

Jones did not have an attorney on file at press time. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

A probable cause conference was scheduled for Sept. 18, after press time.