Officials to consider Crescentwood traffic proposal

Eastpointe Community Schools and Warren officials are working on a traffic proposal to improve safety for students and reduce congestion at Crescentwood Elementary School.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published September 13, 2025

EASTPOINTE/WARREN — Discussions have begun between Eastpointe Community Schools and Warren officials on a traffic proposal at Crescentwood Elementary School.

The school is located at 14500 Crescentwood Ave. in Warren. At the Sept. 8 Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Christina Gibson provided details on the proposal during her superintendent’s report.

ECS officials will be asking the city of Warren to allow the district to connect the dead end on Eastwood Boulevard, located near the school, to create a one-way drive lane into the school’s parking lot as an entrance for parent drop-off and pickup.

“Our school of Crescentwood does live in the city of Warren,” Gibson said. “We are proposing that inbound traffic into Crescentwood would come down Eastwood, would flow through a two-lane drop-off; one for parking and dropping (off) and one for continuing to move and flow through traffic.”

The traffic proposal is meant to improve safety for students and reduce congestion on Crescentwood Avenue and nearby Beechwood Avenue. According to Gibson’s report, under the proposal, only bus traffic would be allowed to enter the bus loop and parking area via Crescentwood Avenue during peak times. Car traffic would exit onto Crescentwood.

“We are also looking at expanding that parking to offer more parking spaces. We’re very limited in parking at Crescentwood,” Gibson said. “These buildings were built at a time when we had a lot of walkers to our schools, and now we see a significant number of more parent drop-offs happening.”

No action was taken on the matter during the meeting. School officials plan to hold an input session for residents on the traffic proposal at Crescentwood, most likely at the end of October or beginning of November.

In the meantime, playground repairs are in the future. At the meeting, the board voted 7-0 to approve playground repairs at the Eastpointe Early Learning Center and three elementary schools: Crescentwood, Pleasantview and Bellview. The repairs will include a variety of items, including replacing some swing seats, chains and connectors; making a variety of repairs to existing equipment; and removing some older equipment at the Eastpointe Early Learning Center.

According to district Communications and Marketing Coordinator Caitlyn Kienitz, repairs will be made as the new parts become available. Larger-scale design changes and equipment upgrades are still in the design stage to be approved for summer 2026 construction.