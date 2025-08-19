Oakland Township residents pass library millage renewal, increase

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published August 19, 2025

On Aug. 5, Oakland Township voters approved a library millage renewal and increase. Photo provided by the Rochester Hills Public Library

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — Oakland Township voters passed two library millages Aug. 5.

Approximately 4,239 voters — or nearly 78% — opted to renew a four-year, 0.1134 millage, while 946 people voted against the measure.

Voters also approved a five-year, 0.1412 mill tax, with 2,570 yes votes to 1,668 no votes.

Rochester Hills Public Library Director Juliane Morian said the passage of the renewal and the new millage ensures the continuation of Oakland Township residents’ library services.

“At RHPL we are so pleased that the majority of voters in Oakland Township definitively voted to support in partnership with the Rochester Hills Public Library,” she said. “The modest increase in taxes will result in more books, movies and music; more programming for kids and adults alike; more study spaces for students and remote workers; and more online resources that anyone can enjoy without ever leaving their home.”

As a result of the millage increase, officials said, a home with a market value of $500,000 and a taxable value of $250,000 would pay about $35 more each year in taxes.

Despite the increase, Oakland Township Library Board President Jim Kiefer said the township still has “one of the lowest total library millage rates of surrounding communities” — including Rochester Hills, with a rate of 1.12 mills; Orion Township, at 1.31 mills; Auburn Hills, with 1 mill; and Washington Township, at 1.05 mills, according to the Friends of Oakland Township group.

The library serves the residents of Rochester, Rochester Hills and Oakland Township. While all three municipalities pay tax money to operate the library, Morian said the communities of Rochester and Oakland Township do not have a vote on the library board, according to the charter, since they contract with the library for services. The contracts mean the three communities receive equal access to library services and materials, even though the actual amount paid by each municipality varies. Oakland Township and Rochester pay for services only. They do not pay for capital infrastructure.