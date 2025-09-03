Oakland Township man accused of groping teen at supermarket

By: K. Michelle Moran | Rochester Post | Published September 3, 2025

Shutterstock image

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP — A 35-year-old man allegedly groped a teenager at a grocery store in Oakland Township.

Nathan McDonald, a resident of Oakland Township, was charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged incident. If convicted, McDonald would face up to two years in jail and/or a $500 fine.

The incident, according to prosecutors, happened at a Kroger in Oakland Township Aug. 17.

The girl, 16, was shopping with her mother when the man reportedly touched her stomach and buttocks, prosecutors said.

“The teenaged victim in this case, like all women and girls, is entitled to safety and respect in public places,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “The defendant’s alleged actions are not just an unwanted touching, they are an assault and a serious crime, and will be treated as such.”

Nathan McDonald did not have an attorney on file at press time. No other details were released.