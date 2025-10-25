Novi man allegedly hijacks ambulance following rollover crash

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published October 25, 2025

File photo by Patricia O'Blenes

A Novi man, in need of a new vehicle following a car crash on Oct. 25, decided to take the ambulance on the scene for a spin, resulting in a fiery crash a few miles later, according to Novi police.

“This is unbelievable,” said Cmdr. Robert Manar, of the Novi Police Department.

According to Manar, shortly after 3 p.m., Novi police officers and Medstar ambulance services were on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision at 10 Mile and Novi roads. An emergency medical technician was in the back of the ambulance treating one of the drivers involved in the crash for minor injuries when the driver of the other vehicle suddenly hopped in the driver’s seat of the ambulance and took off, Manar said.

The 33-year-old suspect allegedly drove the ambulance south on Novi Road from 10 Mile Road with police in pursuit. He then turned west on Eight Mile Road and continued on at a high rate of speed, police said. The ambulance chase ended approximately 4 miles later at Eight Mile and Beck roads when the driver of the ambulance ran through a red light and crashed into another vehicle that had the right of way, according to police.

The impact of the crash rendered the ambulance disabled and caused it to catch fire. The suspect then took off on foot and was apprehended by police shortly thereafter, Manar said.

The EMT and the patient were able to exit the ambulance with no additional injuries to the patient, according to police.

Manar said that he doesn’t know the motive for why the suspect allegedly fled.

“I don’t know why. I don’t know what was going through this guy’s head. He just made some bad decisions today,” Manar said. “I have no clue what his decision-making process was for today's list of decisions he made.”

All parties involved were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. As of 8 p.m. Oct. 25, the suspect was in police custody at the local hospital.

Manar said that the exact charges the man will face will be determined by the Oakland County prosecutor, but he suspects there will be several felony charges.

“They’ll probably be looking at some basic things of, like, unlawful driving of an automobile, probably flee and elude, resist/obstruct, I think things along that nature. I don’t know if they’re going to issue on kidnapping or any of that stuff,” Manar said.

According to Manar, the man will “very likely” be arraigned, via video court, on Oct. 26, after the charges are determined.



