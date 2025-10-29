Novi boys tennis team impresses at state tournament

By: Scott Bentley | Novi Note | Published October 29, 2025

Novi freshman Kris Thomas poses with an MHSAA state champion sign after winning the singles flight 2 event at Midland Tennis Center Oct. 18. Photo provided by the Novi Community School District

Advertisement

NOVI — Novi’s boys tennis team left its mark at the Midland Tennis Center Oct. 18 with a third-place team finish and an individual state championship at states.

The team finished with 17 points in the tournament, which was tied with Detroit Catholic Central, and was only behind Troy (32) and Bloomfield Hills (22).

Standout performances from coach Daniel Lowes’ Novi squad include sophomore Reyu Kini’s top-four finish in singles flight 4, Daniel Han and Jaehoon Lee’s top-four finish in doubles flight 3, and freshmen Vincent Maisano and Ronak Sharma’s runner-up finish in doubles flight 4.

The biggest performance, however, was freshman Kris Thomas who won the singles flight 2 state title.

Thomas entered the event as the No. 3 seed and defeated Troy sophomore Dheeraj Yelleti in the final match in two sets.

The Wildcats have a young roster that has finished in third place in back-to-back seasons.