Newcomer Townsend out of Sterling Heights City Council race

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published August 15, 2025

STERLING HEIGHTS — A newcomer to the Sterling Heights City Council election won’t be moving to the November contest.

Johnnie Townsend, who ran for office in Sterling Heights for the first time, was the only named candidate to not receive enough votes in the August primary elections to move ahead to the general elections.

Townsend received 2,633 votes, or 4.24% of the votes, falling behind Moira Smith, with 3,631 or 5.85% of the votes.

Townsend, 52, is a three-year resident of Sterling Heights and is the former president of iCARE, a nonprofit organization aimed at helping provide food to local food banks, churches and homeless individuals.

Despite not receiving enough votes to move forward, Townsend said the election was a positive experience.

“It was a first-time experience running as a candidate, just being involved in something political. I mean, it was wonderful, especially the amount of votes that I received, which is outstanding, especially being my first time,” he said.

Townsend said he learned how to run a more effective campaign if he decides to run again in the future. He also said he can now focus on being involved in more things in the community.

“It takes over a year to get settled into your house before you get involved in any activities. Now we’re settled … I can find myself in more activities and more community activities, see how everything is run,” he said. “Get to meet people and stuff, engage in more conversations.”

A total of 13 Sterling Heights City Council candidates were on the ballot in the primary election but only the top 12 vote-getters will appear on the ballot in November. Those 12 candidates will be competing for six seats.

The general election is Nov. 4.

The full results of the primary were:

Liz Sierawski, 6,880 votes (11.07%)

Henry Yanez, 6,388 votes (10.28%)

Michael V. Radtke Jr., 6,305 votes (10.14%)

Barbara A. Ziarko, 5,515 votes (8.87%)

Maria G. Schmidt, 5,382 votes (8.66%)

Robert Mijac, 5,277 votes (8.49%)

Deanna Koski, 4,831 votes (7.77%)

Jakie Ryan, 3,837 votes (6.17%)

Teri Brinker, 3,836 votes (6.17%)

Daniel Acciacca, 3,822 votes (6.15%)

Rick McKiddy, 3,760 votes (6.05%)

Moira Smith, 3,632 votes (5.84%)

Johnnie S. Townsend, 2,636 votes (4.24%)

Write-in, 50 votes (0.08%)