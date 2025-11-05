Newcomer Scott to replace DeMonaco on Eastpointe City Council

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published November 5, 2025

Scott

EASTPOINTE — An Eastpointe councilman who has faced recall attempts did not win reelection to City Council.

In the Nov. 4 election, Cardi DeMonaco Jr. placed third in a race for two seats with 1,895 votes, or 25.69% of the total votes.

DeMonaco, who also served as the city’s mayor pro tem, has served several terms on the City Council since 2014. However, he has faced criticism and several recall attempts spearheaded by Eastpointe residents for voting in favor of the Nine Mile Road diet plans.

In April 2024, DeMonaco was also one of several City Council members accused by members of the public of taking bribes to approve recreational marijuana licenses, which he and the council members denied.

In a Facebook post following the election, DeMonaco thanked everyone for their support.

“Hello everyone, your support is very much appreciated, and it’s been an honor to serve the city over the last 11 years,” he said.

DeMonaco will be replaced by Karen Scott, a 36-year-old Eastpointe resident who hadn’t served in any elected offices prior to winning election Nov. 4. Scott received 2,849 votes, 38.62% of the total votes, which made her the top vote-getter.

In the voter guide put together by the Eastsider, Scott, an educator, said her top goal is “to ensure Eastpointe is safe, connected, and thriving. I will strengthen partnerships with law enforcement, revitalize our streets and public spaces, and support programs that link residents to jobs and resources, including our library.”

Scott did not immediately return a request for comment.

Councilman Rob Baker will remain on the City Council, having received 2,579, or 34.96% of the votes. Baker previously served as a park commissioner before being appointed to City Council in 2019.

