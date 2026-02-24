New school cellphone law takes effect next year

By: Maria Allard, Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published February 24, 2026

Shutterstock image

METRO DETROIT/LANSING — Michigan students in kindergarten through 12th grade won’t be bringing their cellphones inside the classroom next year.

On Feb. 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two legislative bills — Senate Bill No. 495 and House Bill No. 4141 — into law that call for Michigan school districts to create action plans to keep cellphones out of the classroom.

The measure is designed to help students focus more on their schoolwork and encourage healthier habits with screen time and social media use. Cellphones will be allowed, however, for emergencies, medical needs and academic use. Districts will have control over their phone policies.

The law doesn’t mean students can’t bring their cellphones to school. They can, but they must leave them in their lockers or other cubby pouches, so they don’t bring them into the classroom. Many parents commented on social media pages about the law. Some were in favor of it and feel it will cut down on distractions in class. Others didn’t like it because they want to be able to communicate with their children throughout the day for safety reasons, including if there is a lockdown or a school threat.

In Rochester Community Schools, the current policy states, in part, that students may have personal technology devices at school, but the devices must be powered off and kept in backpacks, purses or lockers. The policy allows students to use their devices during their scheduled lunch time, as directed by a teacher or other professional staff member for education purposes, in the case of emergency during the school day, and before and after school.

However, in January, the district surveyed the community, students and staff to gain more insight on the use of personal technology devices in schools.

Approximately 2,067 people participated in the six-day survey, with the largest group, 942 people, representing current RCS elementary school parents or caregivers. High school and middle school parents and caregivers followed close behind with 728 and 727 respondents. Over 223 staff members, 54 students, 194 community members, 170 RCS graduate parents, 119 preschool parents, 93 RCS graduates and many others also weighed in.

Approximately 49.1% of participants felt the district’s personal device technology policy should remain the same, while 44.8% said it should be more restrictive.

According to the district’s website, survey respondents expressed strong concern about the impact of personal technology devices on student focus, learning and behavior, with many advocating for defined limits on use during the school day.

Approximately 62.5 % said they believe personal technology devices can distract students in school, with 46.6 % saying wearable technology devices, like smartwatches and earbuds, are emerging challenges.

Many said rules should differ by grade level, favoring stricter, day-long restrictions for elementary students, while allowing high schoolers more flexibility to use their devices during lunch and between classes.

There was also strong support, about 60.9% of respondents, for empowering teachers to permit device usage for educational purposes.

RCS Superintendent Nicholas Russo said the district is currently in the process of figuring out what policy changes need to be made to comply with the new state legislation.

“We will take our feedback from our community and our staff and juxtapose that against what the mandates say in the legislation,” Russo said.

Other educators already implemented cellphone bans prior to the new law.

This year, Lincoln Middle School in the Van Dyke Public Schools district became a no-phone school during the entire school day. If a student brings a phone to school, it must be powered off and stored in their locker from the time they enter the building until dismissal. Students cannot have them during lunch or in the hallways. Phones can’t be in pockets, purses, backpacks, or classrooms at any time.

“Teachers have been hugely on board with this. Phones cause a lot more drama than they do helping us,” Lincoln Middle School Principal Gabrielle Avila said. “Even if it’s in their purse or pocket, students can’t stop thinking about it. They get sucked into social media and videos.”

If Lincoln Middle School students need to contact home during the day, they can go to the main office to make a call. Parents can call the main office if they need to reach their child. Additionally, students are not allowed to charge their phones in the building.

There are several reasons for the change. One goal was for the school to create an environment where students can focus on learning and building positive relationships. Other factors were listed on the district’s website, vdps.net, on the Lincoln Middle School page.

“Research shows that phone use during the school day can interfere with learning, focus, and social interactions,” the website states. “A 2020 study in Educational Psychology found that even the presence of a phone — such as in a pocket — can reduce attention and working memory. The American Psychological Association has linked heavy social media use to increased anxiety, depression, and sleep problems among adolescents.”

When cellphones are removed, there is higher concentration, improved academic performance, and stronger face-to-face social skills, according to the website. The sixth graders adapted well because they didn’t have cellphones in class while in elementary school. The seventh graders and eighth graders, however, are having a harder time adjusting.

“The students don’t love it,” Avila said. “They’re not happy they were taken away. There was some pushback.”

Some parents weren’t pleased with the change either.

“We had parents who reached out and didn’t agree with our policy and feel it’s safer to have phones on them,” Avila said.