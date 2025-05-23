New safety path to connect Telegraph to Woodward on Quarton Road

A new safety path will be constructed on the south side of Quarton Road, from Cranbrook Road to Woodward Avenue. This photo shows what the south side of Quarton Road at Woodward, looking west, currently looks like.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 23, 2025

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP/BIRMINGHAM — A new safety path is slated to be constructed next year along Quarton Road, connecting Birmingham to Bloomfield Township.

Officials in both municipalities have approved moving forward with the design of the path, which will be located on the south side of Quarton Road, from Cranbrook to Woodward.

Bloomfield Township will construct approximately 1,400 feet, from North Cranbrook to Chesterfield, while Birmingham will be responsible for the pathway within its boundaries, from Pilgrim to Woodward.

The project, officials say, will provide a continuous safety path on the south side of Quarton Road from Telegraph Road to Woodward Avenue.

“The benefit in working with the city of Birmingham on this is their consulting engineers are HRC (Hubbell Roth and Clark) as well, so we can bid it as one project,” said Corey Almas, the director of engineering and environmental services for Bloomfield Township.

“It would be one construction project, but accommodating two cities,” he said.

Bloomfield Township’s portion of the project is estimated to cost $661,000, which includes contingencies, design, construction, engineering and a 5% inflationary factor. Birmingham will pay approximately $800,000 for its portion.

With a 6-0 vote, the Bloomfield Township Board of Trustees recently approved the route for the 2026 Jan Roncelli Safety Path program and authorized the engineering and environmental services department to proceed with the design of the route this year. Trustee Valerie Murray was absent from the meeting.

“It certainly is something that’s very positive for bringing both Bloomfield Township and Birmingham together in this area, which is going to benefit both of us,” said Trustee Neil Barnett.

A similar project was completed between the township and the city in 2019-2020 to install a sidewalk at the intersection of Woodward Avenue and Quarton Road.