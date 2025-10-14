New comfort dog joins Rochester Police

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published October 14, 2025

Leo, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy, has joined the Rochester Police Department as a comfort dog. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Police Department recently welcomed a new comfort dog to the team.

Leo, a 12-week old Cavalier King Charles spaniel, has arrived and is under the care of Lt. Keith Harper.

There is a dual meaning behind the name Leo, which Harper said stands for both “Law Enforcement Officer” and “Love Each Other.”

“His job is basically to make people happy and to make their day a little better, no matter what the situation is,” Harper said. “His presence has been very positive.”

Rochester Police Chief George Rouhib said the department’s new comfort dog is beneficial in a number of areas, including wandering around the department to spread joy.

“It’s a pleasure having him here,” said Rouhib. “So far he is adapting well. He sleeps a lot and then he plays. It’s cool.”

Leo can be found greeting community members at various public and school events, senior living communities and community outreach programs.

“He’s doing his job,” Harper said. “He’s very friendly and likes to be petted and held. He has a good demeanor for all ages. He’s doing well.”

The four-legged officer, Rouhib added, will also provide a sense of calm in critical incidents — such as mental health calls, domestic violence cases, reports of child abuse and criminal investigations.

“Anytime we have an incident where there is grief, loss or trauma, we’ll bring him along,” he said. “Dogs, in general, have this persona that relaxes you. Let’s say you’re depressed. Just holding a dog and interacting with the dog brings your stress level down — even if it’s only for a few minutes, it’s something.”

Leo can also help comfort police officers, firefighters and residents in moments of crisis, according to Rouhib.

The comfort dog was provided to the Police Department free of charge, thanks to donations from Premier Pet Supply, Rochester Hills Tire & Service, Serra Ford Rochester Hills and Fox Chevrolet.

“All the donations more than covered the purchase of the dog. It will cover grooming, the vet bills, food bills, any kind of toys and equipment the handler needs,” said Rouhib.

Leo replaces Rochester PD’s first comfort dog, Walter, who was handled by school liaison officer Amy Drehmer. Walter is no longer with the department’s comfort dog program.

“The last handler was a school liaison officer, so that dog would go to the schools, primarily,” Harper explained. “This time around, the program is more all-encompassing, where he can be at the schools, with citizens, at churches, businesses, the Police Department, and City Hall, and interact with everybody.”

Leo joins the Police Department’s other dog — Maverick, a dual-trained K-9 specializing in tracking and narcotic detection.

“He’s a smart dog,” Harper said. “He’s doing really well.”

To donate to the department’s comfort dog program, call Rochester Police at (248) 651-9621.