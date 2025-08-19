New City sidewalks added to Fisher project

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published August 19, 2025

GROSSE POINTE CITY — A project to resurface Fisher Road from Jefferson to Maumee avenues this summer is now also going to include sidewalk replacement on the Grosse Pointe City side of the street.

The project — being done jointly with Grosse Pointe Farms, where half of Fisher is located — had originally involved only limited curb-capping and some driveway entrance replacements on the City side.

However, upon further analysis, engineers suggested full sidewalk replacement, given that in many areas on that stretch of road, there are only about 6 inches of space between the curb and the sidewalk in the public right of way.

“If curb-capping proceeds as originally planned, without addressing adjacent sidewalks, it will result in uneven elevations, poor drainage and a rollercoaster effect, raising long-term concerns about maintenance, water flow and pedestrian safety,” Public Service Director Peter Randazzo told the Grosse Pointe City Council during a meeting July 7.

Randazzo said engineers from Hubbell, Roth & Clark suggested removing all the curbs and sidewalks and replacing them with a single, integral curb and sidewalk system.

“We have some amendments of the original scope (of the project),” City Manager Joseph Valentine said. “We think it’s the right route to go to alleviate any (sidewalk) ponding.”

Officials say ponding is of particular concern in the winter, when it would turn the sidewalk into a skating rink that would likely lead to falls. As Randazzo pointed out, that sidewalk is commonly used by students heading to and from Grosse Pointe South High School.

The council agreed this was the correct course of action, voting unanimously in favor of spending up to an additional $45,000 for the joint curb/sidewalk construction, which includes a 10% contingency. Randazzo said the City might not need to spend that full amount, if it realizes savings on other aspects of the Fisher project, although that won’t be known until work is done.

“I think it’s important to get it right, so I appreciate you coming back to us (with this),” City Councilwoman Maureen Juip said.

Fisher Road was under construction at press time. Randazzo said they hope the project will wrap up before the new school year starts after Labor Day.

The Farms didn’t need to perform the same sidewalk work because there are no sidewalks on the Farms’ side of Fisher between Jefferson and Maumee.