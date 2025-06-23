New board member appointed for Farmington Public Schools

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published June 23, 2025

Ron Recinto

FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — At the June 17 meeting of the Farmington Public Schools Board of Education, members appointed Ron Recinto to fill an open board seat.

Recinto will fill the remainder of David Turner’s term, which ends December 2026.

Turner was filling the seat vacated by former school board member Mable Fox. He planned to serve through June 30 to give the board time to interview and select someone else.

Recinto has lived in the school district for 19 years. He and his wife have two children attending the schools there.

“I’m honored for the opportunity to serve on the Farmington Public Schools’ board,” Recinto said in a written statement. “I look forward to working with fellow trustees, the superintendent and the community to help forge the future of FPS, where innovation and inclusion continue to be valued.”

Recinto earned a master’s degree in reporting on science and medicine from Boston University and a bachelor’s degree from Wabash College.

According to the district, there were initially 16 candidates that applied to fill the vacancy. However, two were found ineligible, one withdrew their application, and two were unable to attend the interviews. As a result, 11 candidates completed the interviewing process.

“The board was thrilled to receive so many qualified applicants, each bringing a unique perspective and set of strengths that reflected a strong commitment to public education,” said Teri Weems, the board president, in a written statement.

“After careful consideration, the board appointed Ron Recinto to fill the vacancy because of his background in communications, leadership, and community engagement,” Weems said. “He will be an asset to the district, and we look forward to his contributions in the months ahead.”

The board’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 12.

