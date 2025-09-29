New administrators join Parkway Christian School team

By: Maria Allard | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published September 29, 2025

At Parkway Christian School in Sterling Heights, Vincent Montoro, left, is the new head of school and Brian Schlientz, right, is the new athletic director. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

STERLING HEIGHTS — When students at Parkway Christian School started the 2025-2026 school year, they were welcomed by two new administrators: Head of School Vincent Montoro, and Athletic Director Brian Schlientz.

They have been settling into their new roles alongside other staff members and administrators, including Eric VanHouten, high school/middle school dean, and Sarah Holmgren, preschool through sixth grade dean.

Montoro’s first day was Aug. 4, and Schlientz began in late July. Currently, the school enrollment is approximately 500 students in pre-K through 12th grade. Bethesda Christian Church on Metro Parkway is the school’s sponsoring church.

During the interview process, Montoro’s first impression of the school was “it seemed like a great place to be.”

“I met with most of the key leaders. I met with Eric and with Sarah and the pastor of the church. It was a really good fit. It’s got great facilities and beautiful athletic fields,” Montoro said. “They were looking for my experience, and I was looking for quality staff. I’m very impressed with where the school is, I’m very impressed with the leadership and the quality of the teaching staff.”

As head of school, Montoro oversees the school, confirms the curriculum is taught the way it should be, and works with the leaders to ensure the mission of the school is fulfilled.

“That comes down to the everyday operations of the school, to the curriculum, to the instruction to the athletic program,” Montoro said. “My role is to ensure the mission is accomplished and to support the learning community.”

Montoro has years of experience working in education as a teacher and administrator. His most recent position was as the head of school at Christian Central Academy, a pre-K through 12th grade school in Williamsville, New York.

He also was the head for school from 2017-2020 at United Christian Academy, Newport, in Vermont; chief academic officer and principal from 2013-2017 at the Houghton Academy, in Houghton, New York; the principal from 1997 to 2013 at the Novi Christian Academy in Novi; and head of school from 1993-1997 at West Bend Christian School, in West Bend, Wisconsin. During his college days, he realized his calling was in education.

“I became a youth pastor at a church, and I found my joy was in creating courses and teaching them, either Sunday school or Wednesday nights with the youth group,” Montoro said. “I found myself bent more towards the education side of things. When I graduated from seminary, one of the places I looked for a job was in education. I took a position as a Christian education pastor/principal and got into K-12 education and never left it.”

In his new role as athletic director, Schlientz’s responsibilities include scheduling, game day management, making sure students are eligible, finding coaches and creating an environment for them to succeed, facility management and more. The after-school sports include football, girls volleyball, cross-country, soccer, basketball, baseball, softball and track. Many students play more than one sport.

“I always knew I wanted to work in athletics. Being at Parkway, it’s a smaller school, so a lot of our kids are in multiple sports. It teaches them time management, being able to juggle school. They have a great work ethic,” Schlientz said. “After school you’ve got practice and games late at night. Hopefully, they will learn how to be strong leaders. Sports are very competitive, and it takes a group of people to succeed. Not every team we play is a Christian school. We are a faith-based school, and we portray that to the world.”

Along with the core curriculum, the students also are drawn to other activities.

“They get involved in theater. They get involved in music,” Montoro said. “Both (are) really strong programs. At the high school level, they lead our worship.”

The school does not receive any government funding, and families pay tuition for their children to attend Parkway Christian School. Staying close to their Christian faith, the students have chapel once a week and Bible classes every day. The Bible curriculum is different by grade. Students also memorize a scripture passage every week. Prayer is omnipresent at the school.

“I think everyone in this building would agree that there is nothing in this life on which the ‘word’ does not apply or that faith should not play the largest part in it,” VanHouten said. “We direct what we do based on that standard of prayer and on the ‘word’ leading and guiding us.”

Holmgren always knew she wanted to be an educator.

“Home was my favorite. The smell of school supplies was my favorite,” she said. “I always grew up teaching kids and babysitting at a young age. I always wanted to work with kids.”