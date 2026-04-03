Nautical Coast Cleanup inspires care for the water and community

The 31st Nautical Coast Cleanup will be held on May 17.

File photo by Liz Carnegie

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published April 3, 2026

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ST. CLAIR SHORES — Every year, the St. Clair Shores Waterfront Environmental Committee gathers volunteers to complete their Nautical Coast Cleanup to care for the shoreline and kick off the summer.

Mike Droogleever, Nautical Coast Cleanup event director and a St. Clair Shores Waterfront Environmental Committee member, said this year marks its 31st anniversary.

Droogleever said the biggest difference this year is the reopening of the area by the Chapaton Retention Basin.

“All the construction that was going on for the past few years had it closed,” Droogleever said. “That’s the big news is this year we get to return there.”

Droogleever added he thinks there is a tremendous amount of trash and debris collected on the rocks. The city has big machinery to collect trash, but the trash squeezed in the tighter spots need to be picked up manually.

The event, Droogleever said, brings people together, helps prepare for the summer and more.

“Because of that we’re hoping to bring in about another 30 to 40 people which is a little bit more than we’ve had in the past,” Droogleever said. “We intend to do that by encouraging more of the youth programs.”

He said ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of connections with high schools and other youth organizations had been severed.

“Young folks had such a turnover,” Droogleever said. “All it took was a couple years and before you know it’s been a struggle to reestablish those relationships.”

Volunteers will start the day at 8:30 a.m. at the Jefferson Yacht Club located at 24504 Jefferson Ave. for registration. At 9 a.m., local leaders and committee members will make announcements. Right after, volunteers will take off by shuttle or in their personal vehicles for three locations: Blossom Heath Park, Veterans Memorial Park and the area behind the Chapaton Retention Basin. At noon, volunteers will gather for lunch at the yacht club. The cleanup will be on May 17, the weekend before Memorial Day.

Tools such as gloves, shovels, garbage bags and more will be provided, but Droogleever suggests volunteers wear appropriate attire for the task and the weather. Droogleever also said people can bring their own gloves if they choose.

Registration can be done at the door and online. If a volunteer registers online, they will get a free T-shirt.

Councilwoman Linda Bertges said the event is about caring for Lake St. Clair and protecting the shoreline.

“This is one of St. Clair Shores longest standing traditions and (it) brings a lot of people together for a great cause,” Bertges said.

Bertges participated in the cleanup since before she was a councilwoman. She said it’s near and dear to her heart.

“We just feel like the safety of our waters is most important,” Bertges said.

She said she thinks the event makes people think about what they are throwing into the lake. She loves seeing the community coming together to care for the city and the waterways.

They receive support from volunteers, local businesses and families in the area.

Blossom Heath Park is located at 24800 Jefferson, Veterans Memorial Park is located at 32400 Jefferson, and the Chapaton Retention Basin is located at 23001 Nine Mile Road.

To register online, go to eventbrite.com. Go to the St. Clair Shores Waterfront Environmental Committee’s website at scswec.org for more information.