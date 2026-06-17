NATC graduate continues to break barriers

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 17, 2026

Hunter Goodman is all smiles as he shows off his certificate of completion of the Novi Adult Transition Center program on June 4. Photo by Erin Sanchez

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NOVI — Hunter Goodman completed his education at the Novi Adult Transition Center on June 4, a day his mom, Natasha Goodman, never saw coming.

Her little baby had been placed on multiple machines and fought just to survive. The boy who was on feeding tubes in elementary school is now a young man who has completed his education.

“This hit me like a Mack truck,” she said in between tears.

Natasha said that for her, this day showed how goals can be achieved and how all things are possible. During his years at the NATC, Hunter was on the ski team and worked as a paid employee in the Novi High School cafeteria.

“Hunter’s unique,” said NCSD adult transition teacher Brad Therrian. “He overcame so much; he’s the epitome of not labeling somebody too soon, because they can do anything they put their mind to.”

According to Dennis McBride, NCSD director of special education, Hunter has taught the staff just as much as they have taught him. McBride said that Hunter showed them every day what resilience, joy and determination looks like.

“The world outside is getting an incredible individual, and we know he’s going to bring the same bright light into the next chapter that he brought into our classroom,” McBride said.

“Hunter’s the best,” said longtime friend and 2025 NATC graduate Robbie Heil, who returned to see Hunter graduate.

Hunter said he is going to take a gap year and travel before deciding what that next chapter will be.

“I made a lot of memories here, but I think it’s time to make some new ones (elsewhere),” he said.

Natasha said she hopes that others who are not at his stage yet can find inspiration in Hunter’s story.

“It’s always our hope for others who aren’t at this stage yet, and for whom it doesn’t feel like there is a fruitful ending, keep plugging away, and know you have a community of support,” Natasha said.