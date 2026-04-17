National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for April 25

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published April 17, 2026

CARE of Southeastern Michigan, located in Roseville, will participate alongside the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 25. The DEA and its coalition partners are collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs at various locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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MACOMB COUNTY — CARE of Southeastern Michigan, based in Roseville, has joined the Drug Enforcement Administration for the 30th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 25.

Residents can drop off prescription drugs they no longer use or have expired between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at designated sites.

“As a community leader in substance use prevention and treatment, it is important for CARE of Southeastern Michigan to support initiatives like the DEA Take Back Day,” CARE of Southeastern Michigan President and CEO Susan Styf said in a prepared statement. “We have a responsibility to the people and communities we serve to be visible and supportive of all efforts that bring awareness to health risks associated with prescription and other drug misuse.”

Take Back Day offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,200 drop-off locations nationwide. The DEA and its coalition partners are collecting tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, other sharp objects or illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container.

At press time, the following drop-off sites were confirmed:

• The Clintondale Coalition at the Vinson Chapel AME Church, 22435 Quinn Road in Clinton Township.

• The Eastpointe Community Action Coalition at the Eastpointe Police Department, 16083 E. Nine Mile Road in Eastpointe.

• The Mount Clemens Community Coalition for Youth & Families at Wilson Gym 58 S. Wilson Blvd., in Mount Clemens.

• The Sterling Heights Drug-Free Coalition & Project VOX, Coalition & Project VOX at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Road in Sterling Heights.

• The Warren Center Line Prevention Coalition will have two locations: the Macomb Elks Club No. 2292, located at 25950 Schoenherr Road, and the Warren Police Department 29900 S. Civic Center Blvd., in Warren.

Roseville is scheduled to have a site, but at press time, it was to be determined.

For more information and to find a collection site near you, go to DEATakeBack.com.