Motorcyclist killed in 18 Mile Road crash

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 15, 2026

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A 35-year-old Sterling Heights was killed in a May 4 traffic crash on 18 Mile Road, east of Mound Road.

According to the Sterling Heights Police Department, the man was operating a yellow Suzuki motorcycle eastbound on 18 Mile Road when a black Dodge Durango exited a private drive on the south side of 18 Mile and collided with the motorcycle. As a result of the crash, the man was thrown from the motorcycle, which then was then pushed into the westbound lanes of 18 Mile, where it was struck by a silver Dodge Nitro traveling westbound.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said alcohol did not initially appear to be a factor at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information related to the investigation is asked to contact the Sterling Heights Police Department (586) 446-2800.