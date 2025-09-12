Mosque offers reward for information after vandalism

Warren police are asking anyone with information about vandalism at the IONA mosque to contact the detective bureau at (586) 574-4810. The mosque, located on Ryan Road south of 12 Mile Road, was the first one established in the city.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Warren Weekly | Published September 12, 2025

WARREN — A mosque in Warren took to social media to offer a reward for information after being vandalized.

In a statement posted on Facebook Sept. 9, the Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations posted a reward offer of $1,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction after being vandalized over the previous weekend.

“An official at the Islamic Organization of North American (IONA) contacted CAIR-MI to report the vandalism of its mosque including its expansion project as well as construction company equipment,” the statement said. “The vandalism included wall damage, broken windows and graffiti on the floor and on construction equipment.”

According to the statement, the vandalism occurred sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 7. According to a press release from the Warren Police Department, officers were dispatched to the location at approximately 2:13 p.m. Sept. 8.

According to the press release from the police, it was reported that unknown individuals entered the property and caused damage to the building and construction equipment, including an excavator, glass door, mirrors and interior flooring.

Dawud Walid, a regular prayer leader at the mosque and executive director of CAIR-MI, called on witnesses to report any information to the Warren Police Department.

“There is no valid justification for anyone to vandalize private property, especially a house of worship,” he said.

The press release from the police department states an evidence technician processed the scene for potential evidence before it was assigned to a detective.

Detectives canvassed the area searching for possible witnesses and surveillance video. At this time, no evidence has been found to indicate bias or hate-related motive, according to the press release.

“Regardless of motive, the deliberate damage of religious institutions is unacceptable, and the Warren Police Department will continue to use all available resources to identify and hold accountable those responsible,” the release states.

