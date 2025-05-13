Memorial Day Parade of Heroes takes a new route

Girls Scouts march down Adams Road during a past Memorial Day Parade of Heroes.

Photo provided by the Parade of Heroes

By: Mary Beth Almond | Rochester Post | Published May 13, 2025

ROCHESTER/ROCHESTER HILLS — This year’s Memorial Day Parade of Heroes will honor the fallen veterans of the Rochester area May 26 with a new route.

The Rochester area has had a longstanding tradition of hosting a parade on Memorial Day, organized for many years by John and Mary Modetz, along with co-chair Terri Williams. However, it fell by the wayside several years ago and was resurrected in 2022.

Today, the Rochester Regional Chamber Foundation facilitates the parade on behalf of local municipalities, including Rochester and Rochester Hills.

“We’ve done the Memorial Day Parade of Heroes, my staff and I, for quite a few years now,” said Maggie Bobitz, president of the Rochester Regional Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s parade will kick off at 9 a.m. Monday, May 26, at Mount Avon Cemetery in Rochester, finishing at Veterans Memorial Pointe in Rochester Hills.

“This will be the first year that we do this route, and I’m super excited about it,” said Bobitz. “The parade starts on First Street, traveling to Castell. Castell turns into Harding, and then Harding to Livernois. We’ll go south on Livernois to Avon Road, where the parade will end and everyone will be able to go over to Veterans Pointe and attend the city of Rochester Hills event.”

Prior to the parade, the city of Rochester will host a Memorial Day event at 8 a.m. at Mount Avon Cemetery, 400 Sixth St. The event will include music by the Stoney Creek Band, opening remarks and a medal presentation by Mayor Nancy Salvia, a lowering of the flag by Rochester Police Lt. Keith Harper, a prayer by Pastor Don Anderson, a speech by former U.S. Navy Seal Cmndr. Adam Weiner, laying of the wreath, a moment of silence and more.

Livernois will be closed from Walton to Livernois 9-10 a.m., or when the last parade participant has safely gone through the route. The side streets on Livernois will be closed at that same time.

“I think it’s wonderful to see this new route,” said Rochester Hills City Council President Ryan Deel. “I think it’s fantastic that people will have the opportunity to participate in both the Rochester ceremony and the ceremony here in Rochester Hills. It’s just such a nice show of support between the two communities.”

Following the parade, the city of Rochester Hills will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Pointe, 1015 S. Livernois Road.

The day’s celebrations will conclude with hot dogs at the Rochester Fire Department 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP at jcieslik@rochestermi.org or (248) 651-4470.

Rochester Hills City Councilwoman Theresa Mungioli said she’s looking forward to walking in the parade this year.

“I will be making sure to ask many members of the community to pray for no rain, because last year it was cancelled due to thunderstorms, and we were not able to host the parade last year. We’re looking forward to a beautiful Memorial Day and walking down Livernois as part of this.”

In case of inclement weather and/or the cancellation of the parade, Rochester’s events will move indoors to the Mausoleum and then the Rochester Fire Station.

For more information, visit www.rrc-mi.com or call (248) 651-6700.