Meijer marks intent for new Clinton Township store

By: Dean Vaglia | C&G Newspapers | Published November 10, 2025

A rendering of the proposed Meijer Fresh Grocery store at 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. Image provided by Clinton Township

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Grand Rapids-based retailer Meijer filed a “detailed letter of intent” to open a new store around 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, according to an Oct. 31 announcement from Clinton Township.

The township statement says Meijer intends to open a “Fresh Grocery”-concept store in the Regional Shopping Center, similar to its location at 24 Mile and Hayes roads in Macomb Township. The store is a grocery-forward layout (rather than the company’s supercenters or smaller “market” locations such as the stores on Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak and Jefferson Avenue in Detroit) with a full-service deli, meat counter and bakery along with pharmacies, health goods and pets sections. Renderings show a gas station on-site as well.

Meijer is expected to have representatives at the Thursday, Nov. 20 Clinton Township Planning commission meeting to discuss the proposed development.