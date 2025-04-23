Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast speaker to address finding faith

By: K. Michelle Moran | Grosse Pointe Times | Published April 23, 2025

The speaker for the 39th annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast — which will take place May 1 at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club — is Eric Backman. Photo provided by the Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce

GROSSE POINTE SHORES — Keynote speakers for the Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast are often people for whom religion has played an important role for their entire lives.

For this year’s speaker, though, that’s not the case. In fact, Eric Backman — the speaker for the 39th annual Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. May 1 at the Grosse Pointe Yacht Club in Grosse Pointe Shores — was once a nonbeliever.

Backman is now an active parishioner at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms, where he serves as vice president of vocations for Serra Club, which fosters vocations in the priesthood and religious life. He’s also an adviser to the Catholic Foundation of Michigan, chairs the board of Chesterton Academy of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Clinton Township and is an adviser for Regina Caeli Academy, a classical homeschool hybrid academy for Catholic families.

“I will be sharing the story of my journey from atheism to faith — how my attempt to disprove Christianity ultimately led to a conversion and a life-changing relationship with Jesus Christ,” Backman said by email. “My message will focus on the power of truth, transformation, and the hope found in the Gospel.”

Backman, who lives in Grosse Pointe City, has four children with his wife, Carrie: Michael, Anne, Helen and Mary Rose.

This event marks the National Day of Prayer, which was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in 1952. Past speakers have included Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Bunning, a Republican senator from Kentucky; and Detroit Tigers announcer Ernie Harwell.

“The Mayors’ Prayer Breakfast is an important tradition because it stems from a desire to bring together community leaders and citizen for a spiritual reflection and renewal,” Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce President Jenny Boettcher said in an email interview. “The event’s aim is to provide a space for individuals from various backgrounds to come together for prayer and fellowship.”

She said about 200 people usually attend and the breakfast “is typically sold out,” so attendees should get their tickets as soon as possible.

Backman is a certified planner who founded Backman Wealth Management, which operates on a faith-based investment model so clients can funnel their resources into investments that align with their values.

“Eric’s authentic testimonial about faith, family and service is inspiring and impactful,” Boettcher said.

For tickets or more information, stop by the GPCC office at 106 Kercheval Ave. in Grosse Pointe Farms, visit grossepointechamber.com or call (313) 881-4722.