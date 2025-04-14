Mayor Pro Tem Ken Sikora steps down from Utica City Council after 35 years

The Utica City Council meeting April 8 was Mayor Pro Tem Ken Sikora’s last night on the council. He received several honors for his years of service. After serving the residents of Utica for over 35 years, he and his wife, Emily, are moving.

Published April 14, 2025

UTICA — After 35-plus years, the Utica City Council has said goodbye to a long-standing member as he takes on new steps in his life.

The April 8 Utica City Council meeting was special, as it was Mayor Pro Tem Ken Sikora’s final meeting. After serving the residents of Utica for more than 35 years, Sikora and his wife, Emily, are moving away. Sikora said serving Utica has been an honor for him for many years.

“It has been my honor to have served the people of Utica, proudly saying that I have always done what I believed was best for Utica, even when it was not the popular thing to do,” he said.

Utica Mayor Gus Calandrino said working with Sikora over the years has been something to remember and Sikora will be missed greatly.

“It has been my honor to serve beside this great man. He will be sorely missed,” Calandrino said.

Several special guests attended Sikora’s last meeting and presented him with tributes. In attendance was state Rep. Ron Robinson and Lisa Brown from U.S. Congressman John James’ office. County Commissioner Sylvia Grot also presented a tribute from the Macomb County Board of Commissioners.

The city of Utica presented Sikora with a bound book containing the minutes from his first council meeting from January of 1990 along with a copy of the first city budget he adopted.

Calandrino said Sikora’s departure from the Utica City Council is the end of an era for the city.

“When I moved to Utica, over 20 years ago, Ken had already served more time on Utica City Council than any of the current members. Ken has been a strong voice for the residents of Utica for over 35 years,” Calandrino said.

Sikora was born in Detroit and moved to Sterling Heights in 1971. He attended Davis Junior High School and Stevenson High School. He graduated with honors. He married Emily in 1983, 42 years ago this month. He is a proud father of three sons and a proud grandfather of four grandsons.

He purchased St. Clair Glass and Mirror at the age of 23 in 1983 and built his first home on a vacant lot in Utica in 1987, where he and Emily have lived ever since.

He was elected to the Utica City Council in November 1989 at the age of 29. He served as mayor pro tem under three mayors — Jacqueline Noonan, Thom Dionne and Calandrino.

He has also served on many Utica boards and commissions.

Calandrino said Sikora has been integral to the growth and success of the city.

“He has seen the budget grow from $2.5 million three decades ago to $8 million today. Ken has seen the City through bad times and good. He has always been a consistent and unwavering advocate for our residents and business owners. It has been my honor to serve beside Ken. On behalf of the city of Utica, I thank him for his extraordinary service and dedication. He will be missed,” Calandrino said.