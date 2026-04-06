Mandated programs approved

Macomb Township Supervisor Frank Viviano, flanked by Treasurer Leon Drolet to his left and Clerk Kristi Pozzi to his right, speaks about the township’s cross-connection inspection agreement with HydroCorp at the March 25 Macomb Township Board of Trustees meeting.

Photo by Dean Vaglia

By: Dean Vaglia | Macomb Chronicle | Published April 6, 2026

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MACOMB TOWNSHIP — The Macomb Township Board of Trustees approved an agreement for a cross-connection inspection plan at its March 25 meeting.

Approved unanimously after being brought to the board with approval from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the agreement sees the township’s Department of Public Works and contractor HydroCorp work together on inspecting connections in the township’s water system for backflow and other undesirable situations. The agreement lasts for five years at a total cost not to exceed $1.5 million.

“Starting with the external (inspections), HydroCorp will conduct an exterior walkaround to identify hazards such as hose bibs that don’t have vacuum breakers on them, irrigation systems, or connections to hot tubs or pools,” DPW Director Kevin Johnson said. “There will be internal surveys that all residents will get mailed to their homes. What we’ll be looking for (is) cross-connection hazards such as water backup sump pumps, water softeners, laundry tubs and boilers, just to name a few.”

HydroCorp aims to keep its surveys as external as possible. No devices will be tested by HydroCorp, but residents may have to test certain devices on an EGLE-mandated frequency and submit related inspection paperwork to the township.

“(The program) is state mandated by (EGLE),” Township Supervisor Frank Viviano said. “We did have a number of meetings with them where we pushed back on the requirement, but we are forced — because we are a freshwater supplier — to follow with mandates that EGLE puts out under the Clean Water Act. I’m not happy about it. I know other board members who know about this are not happy about it. This will cost all of our water ratepayers more money ultimately, because it’s going to be put through the water department. Unfortunately, we are required to do it.”

Letters about the program will be sent out with the upcoming water bills, and the township will put out more information through its website and other communication channels.

Properties not connected to the water system will not be subject to inspection.

Website accessibility

Trustees also approved an agreement with the township website’s hosting company, CivicPlus, to pay an annual rate of $21,740 to have documents accessible through a screen reader allowed on the website.

The CivicPlus tool converts documents into the web programming language known as HTML that can be read by accessibility devices. The agreement comes after the Department of Justice updated its regulations regarding Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act in 2024, with which the township needs to comply by April 24.

Prior to learning about the CivicPlus tool, township staff was researching options to have a third party convert its documents to HTML. Estimated costs were $10 per page per document with internal estimates showing a total cost could have been over $500,000. For agreeing to use the tool before April 1, CivicPlus has discounted the first-year cost to $17,056.

New sirens

Trustees unanimously approved the acceptance of a $335,390 Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to purchase three new tornado sirens.

Acquired through the Fire Department, the sirens will be installed at 22 Mile Road and Lehr Drive, 23 Mile Road and Garfield Road and 24 Mile and Westcreek Drive. The new sirens will bring the total number in the township up to 17.

Elections inspector

Trustees also unanimously approved the hiring of Matthew Cheung as the township’s election inspector.

Cheung comes to the township after working as Clinton Township’s elections coordinator.