Man who allegedly assaulted Roseville teen charged with kidnapping, assaulting second teen

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 9, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A Northville man, who was already facing charges for sexually assaulting a teenage girl, has new charges for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a second teenage girl.

Charles Laurence Willis, 22, allegedly started dating a 15-year-old Roseville girl in 2023, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Willis told the girl and her mother that he was 16 years old, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The release states that Willis and the girl had sexual intercourse several times before it was discovered Willis was 21 years old at the time.

For this, Willis was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree. Each count carries a sentence of up to 15 years. These counts are Tier III offenses reportable under the Sex Offender Registration Act. Willis was arraigned in January in 39th District Court and a $5,000 personal bond was set by a visiting judge.

Willis was arrested, while out on the personal bond, by Northville Township police April 27 for allegedly kidnapping a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her for two days.

“Through the course of an investigation, detectives determined that Willis had contacted the 14-year-old female victim through the social media platform Snapchat,” a press release from Northville Township police states. “He then arranged and paid for an Uber to bring the juvenile — who resides approximately two hours west of Northville Township — to his home.”

The release states that the girl Willis allegedly took captive was found walking alone in the area of Seven Mile and Sheldon roads in Northville prior to the arrest on April 27.

“The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office immediately filed an emergency motion to increase Willis’s bond to keep him in custody,” the release from the Prosecutor’s Office states.

Willis is facing multiple charges in 35th District Court, which serves Northville Township, including one count of kidnapping, six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity and one count of enticing a female under 16 years old for immoral purposes. All of these charges are felonies.

Any one of the six CSC charges could have a sentence of up to life in prison. The kidnapping charge could also be punishable with a sentence of up to life in prison. The penalty for the child sexually abusive commercial activity charge would depend on the content found. The enticement charge could carry a penalty of four years or a fine of not more than $4,000 or both.

He was arraigned in 35th District Court April 30 by Judge Michael J. Gerou, who set Willis’ bond at $1 million. He’s currently housed in the Wayne County Criminal Justice Center’s Adult Detention Facility.

Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia approved the motion from the prosecuting attorney to increase Willis’ bond, putting it at $250,000 cash or surety. Willis has to wear a steel cuff GPS tether if his bond is posted.

Willis’ attorney, Cy M. Abdo, filed a motion to withdraw as Willis’ attorney, which was granted by Toia May 5. Abdo explained his withdrawal stemmed from a change in circumstances in the case that spread across multiple jurisdictions. Abdo, who was hired on retainer, added that Willis’ financial situation made having a court-appointed attorney the right choice. Willis has not been assigned an attorney from the Macomb County Office of Public Defender yet, according to a representative from the office.

Nicole Lynette James, Willis’ attorney for the case in 35th District Court, did not respond to a request for comment at press time.

Willis is scheduled for a pretrial conference at 8:30 a.m. May 22 before Toia in circuit court. Willis will appear in 35th District Court May 9 in front of Gerou and on May 16 in front of Judge James A. Plakas.