Man sentenced for hitting, killing woman during 2021 chase

By: Brian Wells | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published September 12, 2025

Angelo Rickey Smith

STERLING HEIGHTS — A 21-year-old man driving a stolen Jeep who hit and killed a woman while fleeing from police in 2021 has been sentenced for second-degree murder.

On April 29, 2021, Angelo Rickey Smith, who was 17 at the time, stole several vehicles from a dealership with the help of other accomplices, according to a press release from Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Peter Lucido’s office.

When police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Angelo Smith fled police, going southbound on Van Dyke Avenue and reaching speeds of over 130 mph, the press release states. Angelo Smith then ran a red light at 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke, colliding with two other vehicles.

Emmon Woods, 20, an occupant in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On July 24, Angelo Smith pleaded no contest to second-degree homicide, a felony punishable by up to life in prison; first-degree fleeing and eluding, a 15-year felony; breaking and entering a building with intent, a 10-year felony; and larceny in a building, a four-year felony.

Smith was sentenced Sept. 4 to up to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. He was also sentenced to 15 years for first-degree fleeing and eluding; 10 years for breaking and entering a building with intent and four years for larceny in a building. Each sentence will be served concurrently.

“When individuals flee from police, the consequences are devastating for victims, families and entire communities,” Lucido said in a statement. “Respect for the rule of law is not optional; it is essential to protecting lives and preserving public safety.”

Smith’s attorney, Joshua Van Laan, said they respect the judge’s decision and are glad the judge kept his sentencing agreement.

“Unfortunately, this is one of those cases where nobody wins and two families lose a child, one of them forever,” he said in a text message. “It’s a sad case all around.”