Man reports $12K watch stolen at gas station

By: Mary Beth Almond | Birmingham-Bloomfield Eagle | Published May 13, 2025

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Rolex watch was reportedly stolen off a man’s wrist following an unusual interaction at a gas station in Bloomfield Township May 3.

According to Bloomfield Township police, the man stated that while he was pumping gas at Mobil, 1501 S. Opdyke Road, another man pulled into the gas station.

That man approached the victim, gave him a handful of jewelry and a $20 bill and reportedly stated, “Jesus wants you to have this stuff.”

The suspect then returned to his vehicle, a silver newer-model hatchback/wagon. The victim told police that he followed the suspect back to his car and tried to return the items. The man refused, so the victim reached inside the car, through his open window, and tried to hand the items back. The suspect would not take them and fled the area.

After the suspect left the scene, the victim realized his gold Rolex watch, worth more than $12,700, was missing from his wrist.

The suspect was described as a white man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, age 50, with a skinny-to-medium build and dark hair.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Bloomfield Township police at (248) 433-7755.