Man pleads guilty to Shores double-voting charge

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published September 12, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — According to a press release sent by the office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Frank Prezzato, one of seven people charged with double voting in St. Clair Shores in 2024, recently pleaded guilty to the charge.

The case was heard in Macomb County Circuit Court and was presided over by Judge Anthony Servitto on Sept. 3.

The press release stated Prezzato acknowledged his “reckless” actions in voting twice during the election.

“Voting twice undermines our democratic process,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in the release. “My office will continue to prosecute those who violate our voting laws to ensure Michigan voters have confidence in the integrity of our elections.”

Prezzato was charged with offering to vote more than once and voting absentee and in person in October 2024. The release stated he allegedly requested a ballot at his local election place though he already turned in an absentee ballot and that both votes counted in the election. He will serve a six-month delayed-probation sentence, the press release stated.

“If the defendant successfully meets all terms and conditions of the probation, all charges will be dismissed with prejudice at the end of the probationary period,” the press release stated.

“Prezzato will be sentenced by Judge Anthony Servitto of the 16th Circuit Court in Macomb County on October 22, 2025,” according to the release.

Prezzato’s attorney, Vincenzo Manzella, said in an emailed statement that Prezzato pleaded guilty to avoid “the uncertainty of continued litigation.”

“The AG has appealed all of the dismissed cases,” Manzella said in the email. “If the Court of Appeals reinstates those cases, then there will be future litigation for those defendants. The only thing that is certain, is that Mr. Prezzato will have his charges dismissed with prejudice at the end of his probation.”

He also said he was surprised when the case was bound over and disappointed when his motion to dismiss was denied. Prezzato asked Mazella to “explore” plea options to avoid more litigation.

“Frank Prezzato is 68 years old, and retired,” Manzella said. “He has never been in any trouble before, and I have no doubt he will earn his dismissal.”

The original double voting charges were brought against seven people in October 2024 which included three seasonal election clerks and four residents ranging in age from 31 to 73.

The charges were levied against them for actions made in the August 2024 primary elections. Originally, the charges were dismissed by Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, but they were reinstated by Nessel.

According to court documents, of those seven cases, three have been closed while the other three remain open.

A couple of the cases were dismissed by judges at the 40th District Court in St. Clair Shores but were then appealed by the Attorney General’s office in Macomb County Circuit Court.