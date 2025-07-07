Man faces charges after allegedly driving drunk at 143 mph

By: Mary Beth Almond | C&G Newspapers | Published July 7, 2025

Anthony Averiette

SHELBY TOWNSHIP/FARMINGTON — A Farmington man is facing charges after allegedly driving nearly 100 mph over the speed limit June 13 while reportedly drunk.

According to Shelby Township police, an officer observed a man in a black Ford Mustang traveling 75 mph in a 45 mph zone.

When the officer turned around to make a traffic stop, the Mustang accelerated and was reportedly clocked traveling 143 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Soon after, a Shelby Township homeowner reported that a man had run away from his black Ford Mustang after pulling into the homeowner’s driveway.

When police arrived, the homeowner said the man had returned to the car and fled the area.

Police said they found the car stopped on the roadway in a neighborhood with the man curled up in the back seat.

The officer ordered the man — later identified by police as Anthony Averiette, of Farmington — out of the vehicle. Police said he smelled of intoxicants and refused to answer any questions.

Several open bottles of alcohol and a short-barreled rifle, with damaged serial numbers, were discovered on the floorboard of the Mustang, police said.

Despite the damage, police confirmed that the rifle had been reported stolen out of Detroit.

Averiette was arrested and charged in 41-A District Court with receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, possession of a short-barreled shotgun or rifle, possession of a firearm while under the influence, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was given a $50,000 cash or surety bond. His next court date is a probable cause conference scheduled for 1 p.m. July 29. Averiette’s attorney, Brain Watkins, could not be reached for comment by press time.

In a prepared statement, Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said he commends the arresting officer “on his hard work and determination in getting this reckless criminal off the street.”

“Taking a stolen gun off the street and stopping a drunk driver is a win for safety for our public. Shelby Township Police is committed to protecting this community and holding those who break the law accountable — especially when they put other lives at risk,” Shelide stated.

